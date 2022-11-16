The Air Force women survived without two starters in a tune-up before facing a Power Five gauntlet.
The Falcons defeated NCAA Division II foe Adams State 74-66 on Wednesday night at Clune Arena behind 22 points and six rebounds from Kamri Heath and with a defensive effort that generated 21 steals and a 35-10 edge in points off turnovers.
The victory put Chris Gobrecht alone in first place in wins among Air Force coaches in the program's Division-I era with 58.
Air Force also had 12 points from sophomore Madison Smith and 11 apiece from junior Dasha MacMillan and freshman Milahnie Perry. Taylor Britt filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds, six points, six assists and three steals.
Those were the positives.
The bad news was the team was without senior forward Nikki McDonald, who was in the health and safety protocol and should be back soon. Junior forward and defensive stopper Kayla Pilson was also out after an injury in practice and could miss several weeks. Air Force is about to embark on a stretch where its next four games – starting with Colorado and No. 23 Michigan – could be against teams from Power Five conferences.
The Falcons (3-0), coming off a 90-50 victory over Navy on Saturday, also struggled in some areas against the D-2 visitors. Adams State shot 46.7 percent from the field and outrebounded Air Force 43-33. The Falcons went 0-for-8 from 3-point range.
The Grizzlies (2-0, as this game counted as an exhibition on their record and a win on Air Force's) had scored 198 points in their first two games. They were led in scoring Wednesday by Darlisha Reed’s 11 points.