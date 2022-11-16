11_11_22 afa navy1502.jpg

Air Force Falcons head coach Chris Gobrecht coaches from the bench during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Air Force women survived without two starters in a tune-up before facing a Power Five gauntlet.

The Falcons defeated NCAA Division II foe Adams State 74-66 on Wednesday night at Clune Arena behind 22 points and six rebounds from Kamri Heath and with a defensive effort that generated 21 steals and a 35-10 edge in points off turnovers.

Q&A with Air Force forward Nate Horn

The victory put Chris Gobrecht alone in first place in wins among Air Force coaches in the program's Division-I era with 58.

Air Force also had 12 points from sophomore Madison Smith and 11 apiece from junior Dasha MacMillan and freshman Milahnie Perry. Taylor Britt filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds, six points, six assists and three steals.

Those were the positives.

Madison Smith shows scoring potential as Air Force women's basketball settles into roles

The bad news was the team was without senior forward Nikki McDonald, who was in the health and safety protocol and should be back soon. Junior forward and defensive stopper Kayla Pilson was also out after an injury in practice and could miss several weeks. Air Force is about to embark on a stretch where its next four games – starting with Colorado and No. 23 Michigan – could be against teams from Power Five conferences.

The Falcons (3-0), coming off a 90-50 victory over Navy on Saturday, also struggled in some areas against the D-2 visitors. Adams State shot 46.7 percent from the field and outrebounded Air Force 43-33. The Falcons went 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies (2-0, as this game counted as an exhibition on their record and a win on Air Force's) had scored 198 points in their first two games. They were led in scoring Wednesday by Darlisha Reed’s 11 points.

Air Force offensive line among nine semifinalists for Joe Moore Award; only team outside Power Five honored

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments