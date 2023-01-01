Air Force women’s basketball couldn’t keep up in the paint, falling 70-58 Sunday at New Mexico for its 24th loss in 25 all-time meetings in The Pit.
The Falcons trailed by 12 at halftime and cut the deficit to four points heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were 6-for-21 from 3-point range and played to an almost dead heat in turnovers (New Mexico committed 12, Air Force 11), fast-break points (9-8 in favor of the Falcons) and free throws (the Lobos outscored AFA 8-6), but the big difference came in New Mexico’s 44-26 edge in points in the paint.
Madison Smith and Nikki McDonald paced Air Force with 16 points apiece. Kayla Pilson led the way with nine rebounds and point guard Jo Huntimer had six assists and one turnover.
The Falcons (6-8, 1-1 Mountain West) shot just 34.8 percent (23 of 66) from the field, while the Lobos (9-5, 1-0) hit at a 50.9% clip (28 of 55).