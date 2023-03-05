LAS VEGAS — Here’s another first for the Air Force women’s basketball program — an upset loss and unexpectedly early exit from the Mountain West Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Falcons scored just 14 points in the first half, lost their steady point guard to a knee injury and, for the first time, bowed out to a lower seed in a 62-51 loss to No. 10 San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday evening.

“There’s a part of me that’s very happy for them in a lot of ways,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “We have been in San Jose State’s shoes and we know how special that is to win a conference tournament game. Good for them.”

The Falcons had seemingly separated themselves from the bottom of the conference, going 6-0 against seeds 9-11 — Fresno State, San Jose State and Utah State.

In doing so, Air Force set up a scenario in which, if it could get out of Sunday’s first round, it would match up against No. 2 Wyoming in the quarterfinals (a team it has played to the wire twice) and not have to worry about No. 1 UNLV until a potential championship.

The major caveat to that plan was escaping this first round, and the Falcons knew it.

“It was this game that we were worried about, and it got us,” said senior Nikki McDonald, who scored a team-high 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in her final game.

San Jose State made 3-of-3 3-pointers in the first quarter, building a 17-7 lead after 10 minutes and building on confidence it had gained through a two-game winning streak entering the tournament.

“Clearly I need to work on my pregame talk or something,” Gobrecht said, “because I felt that start had a great deal to do with the tenor of the game. … Here they were, feeling good about themselves and hitting 3s, shots that we haven’t seen them hit before. They’re in that state of mind, then the most valuable player on our team goes down. If I’m them, I’m feeling pretty good now.”

That player was Jo Huntimer, the point guard who led Air Force with 32.6 minutes per game. When she left with a knee injury, San Jose State increased its use of the full-court trap. The Spartans forced 18 turnovers in the game, still not as many as the Falcons forced (22), but enough to limit shot opportunities in a meaningful way for an Air Force team that generally needs more shots because its shooting percentages are usually among the worst in the conference.

That was the case on Sunday, as the Falcons shot 32% (16-of-50), including just 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

Still, the Falcons, after falling behind by 14 points, closed the gap to four points in the fourth quarter.

But then San Jose State hit two more 3s, and it was over.

“You have to look big picture,” said Kamri Heath, who scored seven points in her final game. “It wasn’t just this game that defines our careers.”

Heath and McDonald exit having been a part of the three best teams, by conference record, in the team’s Division I history. They went 7-11 as freshmen, 11-7 as juniors and 8-10 this season.

Those three teams won more conference games (26) than the Falcons won in their first 23 seasons in a Division I conference (24).

But it ends against a San Jose State team, under first-year coach April Phillips, that is looking to make its own build and will use this win — bolstered by a 45-27 rebounding edge — as a springboard.

“They saw the fruits of their labor a little bit tonight,” Phillips said, “so really proud of the ladies.”

NOTE

The Mountain West announced its women's all-conference teams on Sunday. Air Force's Madison Smith earned honorable mention recognition and freshman Milahnie Perry was named to the All-Freshman Team.

BY THE NUMBERS

0

Times Air Force led in the game.

3

San Jose State’s winning streak. The Spartans won three of their first 27 games before doubling their win total with the streak.

8

Wins for Air Force during the Mountain West regular-season, second-most in team history behind only the 11 won last year.

14

Points for Air Force in the first half. The lowest first-half output for the team this season.

45

Rebounds for San Jose State, compared to 27 for Air Force. The Falcons still managed to lead 11-9 in second-chance points, but the Spartans led 36-20 in scoring in the paint.