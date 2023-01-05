Well, this was a different look for the Air Force women.
The Falcons, who entered Thursday as the third-worst shooting team in the Mountain West and second worst from 3-point range, found their touch in topping San Jose State 77-64 on the road.
Air Force shot 50 percent (27-of-54) from the field and 42.9 percent (9-of-21) from 3-point range as they built a lead as large as 22 points.
The shooting from the field marked a season-best for Air Force, while the 3-point shooting matched the effort from a 40-point blowout of Navy in early November.
Generally a team that leans on steals and turnovers, the Falcons (7-8, 2-1 Mountain West) trailed in those categories against the Spartans (2-12, 0-3) but were able to cover that up with their shooting. San Jose State gathered 13 steals compared to nine for Air Force and the Falcons committed 19 turnovers compared to 18 for the hosts.
The shooting barrage was led by Madison Smith, who scored a career-high 23 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. The sophomore was 5-of-7 from 3-point range and scored 13 points in the second quarter.
Kayla Pilson hit 7-of-10 shots as she scored 21 points and Kamri Heath scored 16 points.
This Falcons will stay on the road for a Saturday game at Nevada (1-1, 4-9).