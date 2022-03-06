Air Force has the Mountain West’s top coach and defensive player and its first all-conference selection after the league handed out women’s basketball awards on Sunday.
Chris Gobreht earned conference Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Falcons to their first winning season since moving up Division I in 1996.
Gobrecht was twice named Pac-10 Coach of the Year (1987, 1988) while with Washington.
She’s the first Air Force coach to earn a Coach of the Year award.
Cierra Winters used her defense to build a leadership platform within the Air Force women's basketball program
Air Force senior Cierra Winters was named Defensive Player of the Year after collecting 2.4 steals per game during conference season. She was part of the Falcons defense that led the Mountain West in scoring defense, allowing 58.4 points per game. She is the second Air Force player to earn an individual honor from the conference, following Kaelin Immel’s Freshman of the Year selection in 2017-18.
Winters was also part of the All-Defensive Team.
The Falcons also placed senior Riley Snyder on the 10-player All-Conference Team. Snyder, the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer in the program’s Division I era, is averaging 15.4 points per game.
An All-Freshman Team pick in 2018-19 and an honorable mention All-Mountain West pick in 2020-21, Snyder is Air Force’s first all-conference selection.