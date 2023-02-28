Air Force wrapped the second-most successful conference season in its history at San Diego State on Tuesday, even if the ending felt nothing like the springboard they hoped to take into the Mountain West Tournament.

The Falcons fell 60-51 at the Aztecs’ Viejas Arena. Air Force led by seven points with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter, then watched San Diego State score 22 of the game’s final 28 points.

The Falcons, who lost six of seven down the stretch, were already locked in as the No. 7 seed for the conference tournament. They’ll open with No. 10 San Jose State. For the Aztecs (22-9, 12-6), the win, coupled with a Boise State loss, means they’ll draw a first-round bye in the tournament as a top-five seed.

Madison Smith led the Falcons (13-17, 8-10) with 17 points to go with seven rebounds.

Coach Chris Gobrecht’s team has won 29 Mountain West games over the past four years. The most conference wins in a four-year stretch for Air Force before that was 12.