Air Force capped its best women’s basketball regular-season in program history with dominance and some unexpected drama.
The Falcons knocked off San Diego State 70-46 on Wednesday at Clune Arena, overcoming a sluggish third quarter with an overwhelming final 10 minutes.
Freshman Lauren McDonald came off the bench to score 15 of her 16 points in the first half, Riley Snyder had 11 of her 16 in the second half. Haley Jones grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points.
The Aztecs (14-15, 8-10 Mountain West) shot just 29.1% against the Air Force (17-12, 11-7) defense.
“It was very typical of them and how they get things done,” coach Chris Gobrecht said of the different contributions from multiple players in different ways and at different times.
But there was something much different about this one.
Senior guard Briana Autrey-Thompson, who hadn’t played – or even practiced – since Dec. 28 because of academy academic issues, found out hours before the game that she had been cleared to go.
She played 11 minutes, scoring four points.
Riley Snyder's legacy for Air Force women's basketball comes as scorer and 'the one that makes you smile'
“I actually walked into the locker room and I saw her uniform hanging in her locker. I said, ‘Wait a second…,” Snyder said. “I’m so happy for her. I know the work she’s put in. To have her season taken away like that, it’s got to hurt. I’m just so happy that she gets to be here for the great part, the great finish to the season.”
Autrey-Thompson was never NCAA ineligible, as the issues were only related to academy standards. Her return came at a perfect time as the Falcons lost point guard Taylor Britt to a foot injury earlier in the day. Autrey-Thompson, assuming she clears another hurdle and can travel for the Mountain West Tournament, would slide into that role even though she hasn’t played in months.
“It’s not like this kid hasn’t done this before,” Gobrecht said of Autrey-Thompson, who started regularly at point guard during her first three seasons and in the early part of this campaign. “It’s kind of like riding a bicycle. After four years, she knew how to hop back on the bicycle.”
The Falcons also returned sophomore Kayla Pilson, perhaps the team’s best freshman from a year ago, as she became eligible under academy policies.
“They both handled it really, really well,” Gobrecht said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how two people handled a difficult time.”
The Falcons will enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed. They would have climbed as high as No. 3 with losses from Wyoming and Nevada on Wednesday, but both won. They’ll play the Wolf Pack in the quarterfinals on Monday in Las Vegas.
They’ll do so having won four of five and with two key players now back in the fold and a team riding so high as this record season came to an end that they gave Gobrecht a postseason dousing.
“It was supposed to be a spray,” Gobrecht said. “It was a dump. I said, ‘You guys clearly haven’t had a lot of practice at this. We need to work on it.’“
Who knows, they may get to practice it again in a week.
“Air Force is finally peaking at the right time,” Jones said.