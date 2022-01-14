For years, only Colorado and Colorado State stood out on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball landscape.
Air Force can now make a case that it has joined them.
The Falcons took the unbeaten, No. 22 Buffaloes to the wire in a 58-53 loss at Clune Arena earlier this season, providing the closest scare for Colorado so far. On Thursday, coach Chris Gobrecht’s team waxed Colorado State 77-52 for its fourth victory against the Rams in the past five meetings.
“It feels pretty good, no question,” Gobrecht said. “No matter what, the in-state games always mean a little bit more.
“It’s just nice to know that we can hold our head high in the state of Colorado. And we’re working on holding it high in other states, too.”
Prior to this run, Colorado State had won 15 of its past 16 matchups against the Falcons (a series the Rams lead 51-16). Colorado, which leads the series with Air Force 6-0, had posted an average margin of victory of 24.8 points in the first five meetings with none of those games decided by fewer than 18 points.
After Thursday's victory in which the Falcons turned the ball over just twice in the second half Air Force jumped to a No. 126 ranking in the NCAA's NET rankings, moving ahead of Colorado State (130) for the first time.
“That is awesome,” Falcons senior Haley Jones said when reminded of the in-state comparisons for the program in recent years. “I think it takes a couple years to change your culture. I think Coach G bringing in our class in 2018 has really taken four years to get to this point. To be considered as a force to be reckoned with along with Boulder and CSU and a few other schools, it’s amazing. I don’t think people ever thought we’d do that.”
The improvement has been steady over Gobrecht’s seven seasons. Her teams won a combined three Mountain West games in her first two seasons after it had failed to win a conference game in the two previous seasons. That number jumped to nine in her next two seasons and 11 in the past two. The Falcons are currently 8-7, 2-2 Mountain West.
The senior class has been led by Riley Snyder, whose 1,343 career points rank seventh all-time in program history. She’s 43 points shy of the No. 2 spot in program scoring since the Falcons began competing at the Division I level.
Jones ranks third in the conference in rebounding at 8.7 per game and went for 19 points and 15 points on Dec. 31 against Utah State.
Thursday saw the emergence of two freshmen, as Lauren McDonald and Jo Huntimer scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The next state up for the Falcons will be Wyoming with a road game on Saturday. Air Force is 3-55 all-time against Wyoming and has never won in Laramie.
“We’re so hungry for Wyoming,” Jones said.
