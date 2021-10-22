Areas of intrigue we'll track as Air Force hosts No. 22 San Diego State at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The first quarter
Air Force has made fast starts a habit this season, forcing opponents to punt on their first possession in six of seven games and leading 59-14 in scoring in the first quarter and 142-58 in the first half. San Diego State has also been good, if not dominant, in the first half (leading 89-44) but has owned the third quarter 69-7. Because neither team is built with a quick-strike offense, playing with the lead will be crucial. An Air Force lead after halftime gives it the advantage of trying to burn clock with its offense and allowing the altitude to work against a taxed San Diego State defense.
Air Force’s field goal kicking
The Falcons haven’t attempted a field goal beyond 35 yards this season but are just 5 of 9 on those attempts, with misses from 22, 30, 33 and 35 yards and no makes longer than 31. Anthony Rodriguez attempted the first kick at Boise State last week, missing, before Matthew Dapore kicked the field goal that gave the Falcons a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. This could become a big factor this week, given the tight nature of many of the Air Force vs. San Diego State games and the fact that San Diego State has been stingy defensively, giving up just one rushing touchdown.
San Diego’s State’s special teams
Through six games San Diego State has blocked three kicks, two touchdowns on punt returns, another on a kickoff return and it has two field goals of 50-plus yards. Much has been made of this matchup of rushing offenses vs. defenses – Air Force has the nation’s best rushing offense, San Diego State has the best rushing defense; the Aztecs have the No. 19 rushing offense, the Falcons have the No. 10 rushing defense – but it’s San Diego State that has shown the knack for turning a game more effectively outside the framework of the traditional offense and defense.