There have been times in practice this week where Air Force instructed its defensive players to turn their backs to the line of scrimmage as the scout team lined up on offense.
The defense was told to remain in that position until the whistle blew, at which point the defenders turned around and had to identify the formation and line up as the coaches quickly counted, “One-thousand one, one-thousand two,” and the ball was snapped.
This is what it takes to prepare for Utah State’s frenetically paced offense that races to the line and snaps it down after down.
“Now, does that do it exactly, does it replicate it? No, but you’ve got to try,” said Falcons coach Troy Calhoun, who will also have two scout-team offenses operate against the defense, so the next can be ready to go as soon as a play is over and there isn't a break for a huddle.
Air Force (4-1, 1-1 Mountain West) and Utah State (1-4, 0-1) play at 5 p.m. Saturday in Logan, Utah.
Though the styles between Utah State, with a high-octane, spread-you-out attack and Air Force, with its clock-chewing, ground-based offense couldn’t be more starkly contrasted, they are similar in that their outside-the-norm tendencies make them so difficult to prepare to play.
“It’s always been in the mindset of being a little bit different, so when people come into that week they haven’t been just preparing for us for four weeks,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson told The Gazette in July. “We’re making you take that next step of, ‘How are we going to attack this problem?’”
That worked for Utah State a year ago, as Anderson, in his first season, led the Aggies to a Mountain West title on the strength of a 49-45 victory at Air Force in the conference opener that served as the tiebreaker when the teams tied atop the Mountain Division.
The fast-paced offense helped Utah State lead the Mountain West with 1,068 offensive plays last year – 114 more than anybody else. They again lead the conference this year with 374 plays through five games – more even than Wyoming, which has played six games.
Air Force’s defense played 89 snaps against the Aggies last year and averaged 54 against everyone else.
Air Force has long been a preparation nightmare for opponents, with coach after coach speaking of the difficulty in replicating the speed and precision of the option offense with players who had never operated in the system.
Calhoun agreed that the teams are alike in that they make opponents prepare in different ways for them but pointed out that football has always included that element.
“I think back to when Ben Martin was here,” Calhoun said of the academy’s first football coach. “Everybody was in the I-formation, running the football. He wanted to throw the ball a little bit just because you had to do something that was a little bit different. We felt that way when we were at Wake Forest (under head coach Jim Grobe when Calhoun was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and the Demon Deacons won an ACC title). You’ve got to do some things that are sound, but a little different, just make it a little more challenging.
“Now, ultimately it’s not scheme; it’s how well you execute when it gets down to it.”