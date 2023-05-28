Three Air Force Academy Falcons advanced to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, following stellar performances at the NCAA west prelims in Sacramento on Friday.

Distance runners Sam Gilman and Eli Bennett earned spots in the final of the men’s 5,000-Meter run after placing within the top five of their heat. Senior Cameron Harris qualified for the finals after finishing 10th in the men’s 110-meter hurdles Friday. The championships will be held in Austin, Texas starting June 7.

Gilman, a senior, finished the men’s 5,000-meter event in ninth place with a time of 13:36.31. This marks his fourth trip to the NCAA championships. On the other hand Bennett, a junior, punched his ticket to his first NCAA meet with a time of 13:39.50, a career-best, finishing in 11th place, 11 spots higher than his entry seed. Bennett had a strong finish, completing the final lap in 58.1 seconds. With his time, Bennett moved into fourth place on the academy's all-time leaderboard.

Harris ran a 13.65 in the 110-meter hurdles, claiming the final qualifying spot by one hundredth of a second. He will be the first hurdler since 2017 to represent Air Force at the NCAA championships.

The results are a continuation of what's been a massively successful season for Air Force track and field, particularly on the men's side as the team won its seventh Mountain West Conference title just prior to the NCAA west prelims. Head coach Ryan Cole was also named Mountain West Coach of the Year.

In addition to being outstanding athletes, the Falcon seniors are great leaders for the team as well, according to Cole. He said the program emphasizes recruiting athletes who will work to support, not just the culture of the team, but the culture of the Air Force Academy as well, noting that this year's group was deep, balanced and had great leadership from its senior class.

Cole credits some of the success of younger athletes to the leadership of his seniors. In one instance, junior Sean Maison captured a conference title earlier in May in the men's 1,500-meter run, while also setting an Academy and Mountain West Championship meet record with a time of 3:39.68. Gilman finished second before he and Bennett swept first, second and third alongside Maison's twin brother Scott in the men's 5,000. Cole said part of Maison's growth was working alongside and learning from fellow distance-running teammates like Gilman.

"Our senior leaders did a tremendous job setting the tone for our program through the example that they set but also the accountability they have the camaraderie that they have," Cole said after the Mountain West victory. "We're strong across event areas and so we aren't a one dimensional or two dimensional type of program. For the 21 events in outdoor track and field we're pretty relentless. ... Regardless of what event is being contested, we have entries in that event and they're competing really well."