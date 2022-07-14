Recent Air Force graduate Michelle Roca was named 2021-22 Mountain West Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, it was announced on Thursday.

Roca graduated 16th out of 1,017 cadets in the academy’s Class of 2022 while also earning team MVP honors and breaking her own record in the 400-meter hurdles (59.81).

She is now serving as a second lieutenant in the Space Force.

Roca is the 10th Air Force cadet-athlete to receive the honor from the conference and the second from the track and field program.

Mountain West Scholar-Athletes of the Year

2021-22

Kekaula Kaniho, Football, Boise State

Michelle Roca, Track & Field, Air Force

 

2020-21

Christopher Henry, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Wyoming

Gwen Maly, Women’s Soccer, New Mexico

 

2018-19

Nick Smith, Football, Wyoming

Allie Ostrander, Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field, Boise State

 

2017-18

Mason Hampton, Football, Boise State

Jinan Andrews, Women's Swimming and Diving, Air Force

 

2016-17

Devin Wright, Men's Track and Field, Utah State

Audra DeStefano, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field, Wyoming

 

2015-16

Jordan Dobrich, Football, Nevada

Courtney Frerichs, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field, New Mexico

 

2014-15

Samir Iftikhar, Men's Tennis, New Mexico

Rebecca Esselstein, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field, Air Force

 

2013-14

Christian Meyer, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field, Colorado State

Darcie Anderson, Women's Swimming, San José State

 

2012-13

Luke Ruff, Football, Wyoming

Chaundra Sewell, Women's Basketball, Wyoming

 

2011-12

Greg Miller, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Wyoming

Kelly Williamson, Women's Volleyball, New Mexico

 

2010-11

Eric Robinson, Men's Swimming & Diving, Air Force

Therese Koelbaek, Women's Golf, UNLV

 

2009-10

Zane Beadles, Football, Utah

Simone Riford, Rifle, TCU

 

2008-09

Kellen Fowler, Football, BYU

Abigail Rogers, Gymnastics, Air Force

 

2007-08

Joseph Brown, Men's Track & Field, TCU

April Thomas, Women’s' Cross Country/Track & Field, Colorado State

 

2006-07

Lars Loseth, Men's Skiing/Men's Soccer, New Mexico

Blair Leake, Women's Swimming & Diving, Air Force

 

2005-06

Matt Karmondy, Men's Swimming & Diving, Air Force

Maja Kovacek, Women's Tennis, New Mexico

 

2004-05

Morgan Scalley, Football, Utah

Lindsey Metcalf, Women's Volleyball/Women's Track & Field, BYU

 

2003-04

Sean Murray, Baseball, New Mexico

Delavane Diaz, Women's Volleyball, Air Force

 

2002-03

John Dayton, Men's Swimming & Diving, Air Force

Theresa Kulikowski, Gymnastics, Utah

 

2001-02

Teren Jameson, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Utah

Shannon Bowles, Gymnastics, Utah

 

2000-01

John Greer, Football, UNLV

Liz Toman, Women's Track & Field, Colorado State

 

1999-2000

Matthieu Amgwerd, Men's Tennis, New Mexico

Katarina Malec, Women's Tennis, UNLV

