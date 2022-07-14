Recent Air Force graduate Michelle Roca was named 2021-22 Mountain West Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, it was announced on Thursday.
Roca graduated 16th out of 1,017 cadets in the academy’s Class of 2022 while also earning team MVP honors and breaking her own record in the 400-meter hurdles (59.81).
She is now serving as a second lieutenant in the Space Force.
Roca is the 10th Air Force cadet-athlete to receive the honor from the conference and the second from the track and field program.
Mountain West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
2021-22
Kekaula Kaniho, Football, Boise State
Michelle Roca, Track & Field, Air Force
2020-21
Christopher Henry, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field, Wyoming
Gwen Maly, Women’s Soccer, New Mexico
2018-19
Nick Smith, Football, Wyoming
Allie Ostrander, Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field, Boise State
2017-18
Mason Hampton, Football, Boise State
Jinan Andrews, Women's Swimming and Diving, Air Force
2016-17
Devin Wright, Men's Track and Field, Utah State
Audra DeStefano, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field, Wyoming
2015-16
Jordan Dobrich, Football, Nevada
Courtney Frerichs, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field, New Mexico
2014-15
Samir Iftikhar, Men's Tennis, New Mexico
Rebecca Esselstein, Women's Cross Country/Track and Field, Air Force
2013-14
Christian Meyer, Men's Cross Country/Track and Field, Colorado State
Darcie Anderson, Women's Swimming, San José State
2012-13
Luke Ruff, Football, Wyoming
Chaundra Sewell, Women's Basketball, Wyoming
2011-12
Greg Miller, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Wyoming
Kelly Williamson, Women's Volleyball, New Mexico
2010-11
Eric Robinson, Men's Swimming & Diving, Air Force
Therese Koelbaek, Women's Golf, UNLV
2009-10
Zane Beadles, Football, Utah
Simone Riford, Rifle, TCU
2008-09
Kellen Fowler, Football, BYU
Abigail Rogers, Gymnastics, Air Force
2007-08
Joseph Brown, Men's Track & Field, TCU
April Thomas, Women’s' Cross Country/Track & Field, Colorado State
2006-07
Lars Loseth, Men's Skiing/Men's Soccer, New Mexico
Blair Leake, Women's Swimming & Diving, Air Force
2005-06
Matt Karmondy, Men's Swimming & Diving, Air Force
Maja Kovacek, Women's Tennis, New Mexico
2004-05
Morgan Scalley, Football, Utah
Lindsey Metcalf, Women's Volleyball/Women's Track & Field, BYU
2003-04
Sean Murray, Baseball, New Mexico
Delavane Diaz, Women's Volleyball, Air Force
2002-03
John Dayton, Men's Swimming & Diving, Air Force
Theresa Kulikowski, Gymnastics, Utah
2001-02
Teren Jameson, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field, Utah
Shannon Bowles, Gymnastics, Utah
2000-01
John Greer, Football, UNLV
Liz Toman, Women's Track & Field, Colorado State
1999-2000
Matthieu Amgwerd, Men's Tennis, New Mexico
Katarina Malec, Women's Tennis, UNLV