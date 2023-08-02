The 2023 Air Force Men's ice hockey team will compete in the third annual Kwik Trip Face-Off in December, the Academy announced Wednesday.

Air Force will face Wisconsin in the opening round of the four-team tournament at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28. The game between the Falcons and Badgers will take place right after Minnesota Duluth faces Northeastern at 3 p.m. All games will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

The consolation and championship games will take place Dec. 29 with puck drop for the consolation game set for 3 p.m.

The Falcons have not faced the Badgers since the 1982-83 season where Wisconsin swept Air Force in a two-game series in Madison. Air Force last faced Minnesota Duluth in 2018 and Northeastern in 2013.

The games will be televised on Bally Sports and Air Force games will also be on XtraSports AM 1300.