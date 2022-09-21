Kyle Patterson went in for surgery in July unsure if he would play football again for Air Force.

The 6-foot-6 tight end, one of the most impressive recruits ever hauled in by the program, had been recovering from a torn ACL and MCL sustained early in the 2021 season when he suffered a complication.

His football future hinged on what the doctor found when looking in the knee. A full re-tear of the MCL would mean Patterson was likely finished. A minor setback would mean just a cleaning out of the knee and a quick bounce-back.

“Luckily it was just a cleanup, so I was able to get back within the month to practice instead of being out the whole senior season,” Patterson said.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to come out and play football again.”

The feeling is mutual for Air Force.

“He’s stout at the point of attack any time he has to block,” coach Troy Calhoun said, noting Patterson is able to block defensive ends or linebackers. “And the ball skills that he has, on third-down especially.”

Patterson came to the Falcons from Gilbert, Ariz., in a signing day stunner in 2019, choosing the academy over offers from Alabama, Arizona and a slew of other Power-5 programs.

He then found his way into the lineup as a sophomore, leading the team in catches (12) and receiving yards (205) in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

His expectations were high for 2021, but in the fourth game of the season everything changed as he was blocking a defender in the end zone.

“I just stepped wrong, a little inward, and felt my knee pop,” he said. “I knew after that, it was like, ‘so that’s what everyone’s talking about whenever they feel their knee pop.’”

The setback over the summer kept Patterson out of action when training camp began. He slowly worked his way into the mix and played his first full game last weekend in a loss at Wyoming. He caught three passes, was targeted on another two, and contributed as a blocker.

“I can always get stronger in my legs,” Patterson said of his ongoing recovery. “That’s something I’m going to have to strive for the rest of the season, just maintaining my body and keeping it up so the knee doesn’t become a factor. But I feel relatively strong and good to go for the rest of the season.”

Considering it was a season he almost didn’t have, he’ll take what he can get; and play any role asked of him.

“If it’s making plays on third down or just blocking the whole game,” Patterson said. “I’m OK with that.”

PESCAIA’S RECOVERY

Nose guard Kalawai’a Pescaia is also recovering from a torn ACL/MCL suffered on a non-contact play during the 2021 season.

Pescaia was injured against San Diego State and has returned this year in a backup role, making a pair of tackles in three games.

“It’s definitely not the same,” the 6-foot, 295-pound Hawaii native said. “That’s something you have to adapt to after coming back from a serious injury such as a torn knee. The biggest thing is just confidence and playing on it and then just going back to basic techniques.”