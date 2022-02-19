Two overtime periods weren't enough to declare a winner as Air Force and Bentley went to a shootout after a 4-4 tie on Saturday at Bentley Ice Arena.
Bentley won the shootout 2-1 to claim an extra point in the standings.
Andrew DeCarlo, Clayton Cosentino, Mitchel Digby and Brian Adams scored for AFA.
Luke Orysiuk scored two goals for Bentley, and Scott Harrison and Brendan Hamblet each added one.
After recording a win on Friday and the tie on Saturday, AFA gained four points in the AHA standings.
Up next, the Falcons host RIT for its final games of the regular season on Feb. 25 and 26.