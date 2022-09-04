John Lee Eldridge III stood out for Air Force on Saturday, and that’s saying something.
The Falcons ran for 582 yards in a 48-17 beatdown of Northern Iowa, the sixth best rushing day in the history for a team that has made running its emphasis for four decades.
There were five rushing touchdowns, three of which came from 70 or more yards.
Eldridge didn’t score and his long run went for 27 yards. But anyone observing the way the speed and power the 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior moved with as he ran eight times for 85 yards, plus the quick change of direction, had to wonder if the Falcons have found their next standout at tailback.
“You do see capability,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “We did last year a little, too. You think of the carry he had (at Colorado State), which was a good play. And he’ll have more of them.”
Eldridge’s first-career carry came against the Rams last November and he turned it into a 16-yard touchdown.
“It was surreal,” he said. “I got the ball and all I thought was ‘Get to the end zone.’
“It was great.”
Eldridge added two carries for five yards in the regular-season finale against UNLV. Then he entered the offseason among of crowd of contenders for playing time at tailback. DeAndre Hughes, who ran for 497 yards last year as a junior, is the veteran of the group. But at 175 pounds, his size might not make him a candidate for a workhorse role. Hughes ran 10-plus times last year and missed the following game each time.
Jacob Trach was also part of the mix, but he left the team over the summer.
Jalen Johnson – at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds roughly the same size as Hughes – showed on Saturday what he could do, taking a run 80 yards for a score.
There will always be a crowd at running back for Air Force, simply because the run-heavy system is so attractive to players at that position.
“It’s just showing up for practice every day knowing the playbook, showing intensity,” Eldridge said when asked about his approach to separating himself from the crowd. “Coaches like people who play hard, so you understand that you’ve got to wait for your time to come – which I did – and going out there and giving it your all every day in practice.”
Eldridge is a native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City. He was first contacted by Air Force coaches the day after being welcomed into the National Honor Society at his high school. He took an official visit shortly after and everything fell into place.
He models his style after a combination of running backs, including another Missouri native in Ezekiel Elliot as well as Saquon Barkley – both of whom are noted for their combination of speed and power.
That’s what Eldridge’s Air Force teammates have seen.
“Me and John, I’d say we’re somewhat close,” Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels said. “I’ve been watching him work all summer and it was just a matter of time before he would get his opportunity to showcase what he does. He always has some crazy plays in practice. It was good to see him out there and make some good things happen.”
After Saturday’s opener Eldridge simply said he was grateful to get the opportunity and “show what I could do.” His eight carries were matched only by fullback Brad Roberts, who ran for a game-high 114 yards.
Eldridge and the Falcons will now prepare for Colorado, looking to knock off a Power Five opponent for the fourth consecutive time. There will still be a crowd at tailback, but No. 24 has clearly made it what he can do with the ball.
“Go out there and have my best game every game,” Eldridge said, “that’s my goal.”