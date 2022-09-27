Troy Calhoun put the estimate at 100 yards on the actual length John Lee Eldridge III ran on his longest gain this past week.

The zigzagging run went into the stat sheet as 48 yards.

The point here isn’t to rehash a blowout win or break out the tape measure. The point is that Eldridge, Air Force’s breakout star thus far this season, is the type of running back with the skill set to move east to west as well as north to south, and that might prove important this week as the Falcons try to solve the Navy run defense.

Eldridge presents a skillset the matchup hasn’t seen in a while.

“He’s a very impressive guy, watching him,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said of Eldridge. “Normally, guys are just trying to beat you to the outside, so we’re trying to get there and beat him there. But a guy who can put his foot in the ground and go the other way — that makes it tough, because you have to take proper angles and create leverage as you pursue the ball. Guys like him force you to do that.

“Those are hard backs to defend.”

Eldridge has been a hard matchup for everyone this year.

The Lee’s Summit, Mo., native has averaged 94.8 yards per game (fourth-best in the Mountain West and No. 27 nationally) despite amassing just 37 carries through four games. He is averaging 10.2 yards per carry, and despite the limited attempts he has a run of at least 27 yards in all four contests.

“I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job,” Eldridge said. “But I’m never satisfied with anything; you can always get better.”

Air Force would gladly take something to make it better in the running game against Navy. Last year, the Midshipmen limited Air Force to 176 yards on 59 carries. The 2.98 yards per attempt were the Falcons’ lowest of the season, as were the 225 yards of total offense. Thanks to the defense and some special-teams breaks, the Falcons still managed to win 22-3.

In 2019, the Falcons ran for just 108 yards on 45 carries against Navy, the only time that year they didn’t run for at least 160 yards.

Air Force’s tailbacks and slotbacks combined for 10 carries and 26 yards in the 2021 game and 19 yards on 13 carries in 2019.

Eldridge differs from the previous backs and the totality of his game. Others, like Kade Remsberg, possessed better top-end speed. But it’s been a while since Air Force has had a back with the combination of speed, power and ability to change direction in the way that the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Eldridge can.

Calhoun knows how hard it can be for his team to defend a back that is able to change direction on the outside.

“Fundamentally, so much of what you teach is, any ball going to a perimeter is to really dial in and pin the near hip,” Calhoun said. “So often, what you instruct your guys to do is to close distance to snap, gather or go through the near hip. But when there’s a sudden change of direction, that’s a little bit harder, because that hip’s moving. So, that does make it more challenging.”

Eldridge, who has never had a carry against Navy (or Army, for that matter) is excited for the challenge that awaits.

“I feel like every service-academy game is a bruiser,” he said, “and we’re going to really have to run behind our pads.”