Paul Skenes starred as a pitcher, catcher and hitter for Air Force last year as a freshman, so much so that Baseball America lists him as the No. 2 college prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft.
So what are the Falcons dialing up for his sophomore campaign?
More Paul Skenes.
Air Force will use Skenes in a starting pitching role instead of the bullpen. He’ll pitch (and hit for himself) on Fridays, serve as designated hitter on Saturdays and catch on Sundays.
“He has too good of stuff to not use him more,” Air Force coach Mike Kazlausky said.
Last year as a closer, Skenes logged 26 ⅔ innings. The team’s ace, John Byrnes, threw 67 ⅔. So the Falcons stand to at least double Skenes’ innings while providing consistency to his routine that was impossible to gain as a closer, who didn’t know when he would be called upon.
“I think here we have so many things that are out of our control in the first place that the moment we can have something in our control, at least in my case, when I have something in my control, I take it and run with it,” said Skenes, who has studied programs from athletes like Tom Brady, Clayton Kershaw and Mike Trout to craft a regimen that works for him. “I’m a creature of routine as much as I can be.”
As a freshman last year Skenes hit .410/.486/.697 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and 49 runs – all team highs – in 48 games. But that’s not where the contributions ended. Skenes also served as the team’s closer, notching 11 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 26 ⅔ innings with 30 strikeouts and nine walks. Opponents hit just .208 against him.
Paul Skenes witnessed Shohei Ohtani's home debut at 15, now he's pursuing the same path as the AL MVP
The breakout performance from Skenes, who is still just 19, earned him an invitation to the prestigious Cape Cod League as well as a stint with Team USA.
He’s now a preseason All-American with a spot on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List. And as a sophomore, he was voted Air Force’s team captain.
“Whenever he’s on the mound or in the box, I’m extremely confident that he he’s going to get that last run in or strike that last batter out,” said senior teammate Brayden Altorfer, who works with Skenes as a fellow catcher and also catches him when he’s on the mound. “That’s who Paul Skenes is, really. It’s so much fun playing with him. I can’t wait to see what happens in his career after I leave.”
Where Skenes’ career will go beyond this year is up in the air. As a sophomore, he could leave the academy after this year without penalty. That could allow him to transfer and be drafted after his junior year.
That’s not the path Skenes currently wants to take.
“I really want to stay here just because of all the people and I just think it’s worth it,” Skenes said. “To finish two years and not finish my last two years would be pretty painful, especially at this school. I think the rewards you get after graduation are so worth it in the long run.”
The other option would bring uncertainty. If he stays through his junior season he would be locked into graduating from Air Force. By doing so he could be drafted following his junior year and finish his senior year without being able to play for the Falcons. This was the timeline utilized by pitcher Griffin Jax, who was a third-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2016 and reached the majors in 2021, the first from a service academy to do so.
The current Department of Defense policy allows selected athletes to defer their time on active duty while pursuing professional sports. If Skenes were a first-round draft pick, it would seem obvious that he would qualify under that policy to push out his time on active duty while playing. But that policy was enacted under the previous administration, and there’s a chance President Joe Biden could introduce his own plan – perhaps one that reverts to the previous policy that requires at least two years on active duty before applying to serve out time in reserves to play sports.
First-round MLB slot bonuses ranged from $8.4 million for the top pick to $2.4 million for the final pick in the first round, so Skenes could potentially be gambling on a seven-figure payday if he stays beyond this season.
“At the end of the day it’s Paul’s decision as to how it plays out,” Kazlausky said. “We’re going to be totally transparent with Paul and give him all the different options that are available.
“The thing about Paul, he really wants to serve. Serving is a big thing for him.”
Adding to the uncertainty for Skenes is the position he’ll play as a pro. He could be a pitcher, catcher, first baseman, designated hitter or some combination.
He’s fine with remaining flexible, much as he was when shifting majors recently from chemistry to strategic military studies. The only certainty is that the season opens against Iowa on Friday, and Air Force will give the ball to Skenes, and it will continue to use him as often as possible.
“The coolest thing for me is that I get to be in the lineup every day and produce in some way,” Skenes said.