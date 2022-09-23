Air Force linebacker Alec Mock politely refused a bottle of water after appearing in the post-game press conference Friday night.
Granted, Mock probably had plenty of opportunities for hydration before then. But maybe he just didn’t need it after a night like this when the Air Force offense controlled the ball for 43 minutes, 41 seconds (out of 60 minutes) in a dominant 48-20 victory over Nevada at Falcon Stadium.
“It’s super nice,” said Mock, who helped limit Nevada’s offense to 38 plays on offense while the Falcons more than doubled that with 78 snaps. “We get a chance to keep our legs fresh. We get a chance to sit down, talk through some things and make adjustments if we need to and get ready to for the next drive.”
In short, it was a vintage Air Force performance. The running game piled up 461 rushing yards. The Falcons completed just one pass and it went for an 80-yard touchdown from Ben Brittain (relieving starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels for one play) to David Cormier. And the defense limited Nevada to 242 total yards, 11 first downs (compared to AFA’s 30) and forced six punts (Air Force had none).
And it was timely, coming after the Falcons (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) lost 17-14 at Wyoming last week.
“We needed it,” said Mock, who had a team-high eight tackles (nobody else had more than three in part because of the limited opportunities). “We practiced had. We had a little more verve during practice, and I think that showed.”
Brad Roberts ran for three touchdowns and 123 yards to pace the Falcons. It was his 12th 100-yard game, tying him for third all-time in Air Force history with Jacobi Owens, trailing only Beau Morgan (14) and Dee Dowis (13).
“It’s a tremendous honor,” said Roberts, who attended Air Force games while growing up in Arvada. “Obviously all those guys were great players when they came through here. Just to be on the same kind of platform that they are, it’s a tremendous honor.”
Emmanuel Michel and Aiden Calvert also scored touchdowns and John Lee Eldridge ran for 102 yards on just eight carries.
Nevada (2-3, 0-1) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after Air Force had pulled its starters.
The Falcons ate up more than 9 minutes of the clock on their first drive and scored every time they had the ball except for when they took a knee to run out both halves.
This wasn’t entirely unexpected. Though the series with Nevada has routinely produced close games – each of the past five either went to overtime or came down to a field goal – the Falcons were favored by 24 points against a Wolf Pack team rebuilding after a coaching change and losing 11 players to the transfer portal.
“It’s hard to win,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said. “Bottom line is it’s really, really hard to win, especially for us playing in a major conference. You’ve got to dot every i, cross every T and just scrap and compete the whole bit. And sometimes you don’t. And sometimes you do. We definitely earn it whenever it does happen.”
The Falcons will have an extra day of preparation for their next game – a visit from Navy at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 on CBS.
“You can’t think about that now,” said Cormier, who scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week. “We just try to win the day, do what we can do on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; feel prepared going into Saturday. Hopefully we execute and do what we need to do.”