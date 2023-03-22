Air Force hockey senior Brandon Koch, who will graduate from the academy in May, has entered his name into the transfer portal.

In four years, Koch played 120 games for the Falcons. The defenseman recorded 18 goals and 59 assists (77 total points) during that time.

Koch finished third on the team in points in his senior year, with six goals and 18 assists.

As a senior, Koch has no remaining eligibility at Air Force. But with his COVID-19 year, granted to all NCAA student-athletes during the pandemic, he is eligible to pursue a graduate program elsewhere because he will have earned his degree.

There is no guarantee that a graduating Air Force student-athlete will be able to transfer to another program. It entails a rigorous process where Air Force has to clear the student-athlete to play elsewhere and that the student-athlete has to be accepted at another school’s graduate program.

But entering the transfer portal is the necessary step for graduating Air Force student-athletes to pursue other playings ptions.

Only 62 schools field NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey programs.