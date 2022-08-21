Christopher Herrera would stand out among Air Force defenders even if someone knew nothing of his track record.
Maybe it’s the size; he’s 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. Maybe it’s the demeanor earned through experience; he first earned a starting role in 2019. Maybe it’s just that he’s grown quite good; he made 16 stops and three tackles last year during the Falcons’ season-closing four-game winning streak.
Whatever it is, it’s unmistakable.
“His speed and his reactions,” offensive lineman Isaac Cochran said this past spring when asked to explain what makes Herrera stand out as a player. “He’s able to know how to just react and move and get in our way as much as possible, which really makes it tough.”
Someone with the program noted Herrera’s demeanor. Polite and soft-spoken, yet suddenly Hulk-like when the helmet goes on.
Those are the ones you love to have, he said.
If Herrera has the look of the complete package, it’s the result of a project that has taken some time.
The Falcons first turned to him as a starter in the seventh game of the 2019 season. While two spots on the line were held down by all-conference standouts Jordan Jackson and Mosese Fifita, the other position was stricken by injuries and performance issues. Kaleb Nunez started the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury. Michael Purcell, Jake Ksiazek and Nokoa Pauole took turns starting before the Falcons finally turned to the (maybe) 250-pound Texan who had been recruited as a tight end.
“I remember being super, super nervous the first game I ever played,” said Herrera, whose 19 career starts are the most on the team. “You’re always going to be nervous, but you see more things and it helps you play blocks better and overall gives you more confidence.
“I think it’s going to help a lot. It makes you more calm in certain situations.”
Herrera left the academy on turnback during the fall of 2020, during the COVID-19 shortened season. He picked back up as a junior in 2021 and led the defensive linemen with 25 tackles. He was second to Vince Sanford with eight quarterback hurries and his 7.5 tackles for loss were behind only Jackson (now with the New Orleans Saints) and Sanford (on two preseason watch lists for defensive player of the year).
He's now roughly 30 pounds heavier than when he started, and loaded with the experience that comes from being the only remaining starter from the 2019 that went 11-2.
“I’ve gained a good amount of weight since I was a sophomore,” Herrera said. “It just allows me to be able to play different positions and I’ve gained some strength and gotten better with speed. It just allows me to move better, too.”
The team is 16-3 in Herrera’s starts, with the losses coming by a combined 17 points.
All of that together seems to make Herrera stand even taller than his 6 feet, 5 inches. He also has the assuredness that comes with an assignment as an acquisitions officer at Maxwell Air Force Base awaiting after his upcoming December graduation.
“It’s mixed emotions,” he said. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I play my last game here. I’m really excited. I don’t want it to end. I love football. I love everything about it. I’m going to have to find something else to do like join a basketball league or something.”
He was a two-year letter winner in basketball in high school. He just might stand out there, too.
No replacing Jordan Jackson
The loss of Jordan Jackson, the first defensive player from Air Force selected in the NFL Draft since 1998, will change the dynamic up front.
“It’s like coach (Troy) Calhoun said, we’re not really going to replace him, he’s a generational player,” defensive tackle Christopher Herrera said. “But it’s going to fall on everybody to do their part and just get after it every single down.”
The Falcons have bolstered their pass-rush by moving linebacker Bo Richter to an outside spot. Vince Sanford also returns on the edge after he posted 17 tackles for loss last season. Herrera and Jayden Thiergood figure to man the defensive tackles, while Kalawai’a Pescaia and Elijah Brockman handle nose guard.
Jackson and offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg (Washington) are the only former Falcons currently on NFL rosters, following the training camp cuts of long snapper Harrison Elliott (Houston), offensive lineman Parker Ferguson (New York Jets), tight end Garrett Griffin (Detroit) and receiver Brandon Lewis (Tennessee).
Career starts
Air Force’s defense is sprinkled with players with starting experience, but none can compare with the experience logged by Christopher Herrera.
On leadership, Herrera had this to say, "I just try to lead by example. I think that’s a good way to do it. We have a lot of guys who have played snaps on the defense, so they all know what is expected. They get on me, I get on them. It’s mutual. It’s not anything extra I have to do, which is nice."
DL Christopher Herrera, 19 starts
OLB Vince Sanford, 12
LB Alec Mock, 11
DL Kalawai’a Pescaia, 11
DB Trey Taylor, 10
DB Camby Goff, 8
LB TD Blackmon, 5
DL Jayden Thiergood, 5
LB Johnathan Youngblood, 5
CB Michael Mack II, 4
CB Eian Castonguay, 3
DB Jayden Goodwin, 3
DB Jalen Mergerson, 2
LB Bo Richter, 2
DL Elijah Brockman, 1