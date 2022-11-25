The streak began in 2010, back when most players from Air Force and San Diego State were in elementary school.
Nine matchups in a row, dating back to that 27-25 Aztecs victory, have gone the way of San Diego State – a streak the Falcons will look to snap as slim betting-line road favorites at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Definitely it means something,” Air Force (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West) safety Camby Goff said. “Obviously we don’t want the streak to continue.”
Goff and the rest of the current Falcons have experienced a game against San Diego State (7-4, 5-2) first-hand only once, last year’s 20-14 Aztecs victory at Falcon Stadium.
“They were good,” offensive lineman Everett Smalley said. “They were much bigger than other defensive linemen.”
Added Goff, “the way they came off the ball and ran the ball, they’re definitely physical. We just have to bring the physicality to them.”
A similar tone of respect sounded from the San Diego State side.
“Playing that triple option is no joke,” Aztecs linebacker Caden McDonald said. “Last year’s game we were both undefeated going into that game and they had the No. 1 rushing offense in the country.
“Who’s not going to hurt themselves with dumb penalties or something like that? That’s why we like playing Air force. It’s always going to be a dogfight.”
During San Diego State’s streak, six of the nine victories have come by one possession. The past four games have been decided by a total of 17 points.
Though the programs couldn’t be further apart in setting (mountains vs. beaches) and athletic pedigree (Aztecs alums include Marshall Faulk in the NFL, Kawhi Leonard in the NBA, Stephen Strasburg in MLB and Xander Schauffele on the PGA Tour), the aims of the style of football are fairly similar.
Both teams are built to run the ball, eat clock and use that to aid the defense. Air Force takes the running to the extreme, leading the nation with 336.4 rushing yards per game and an FBS-best 36:00 time of possession average, but San Diego State more than holds its own in those areas. Since a midseason shift at offensive coordinator and quarterback, the Aztecs rank fifth in the nation in time of possession.
That new quarterback is Jalen Mayden, who has brought an “enormous amount of juice to the offense,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Defensively, Calhoun sees remnants of the days when Rocky Long ran the program at San Diego State, orchestrating much of the current streak. He also sees a bit of what Hoke ran at Michigan in the early 2010s, including a game against Air Force in which the Wolverines escaped with a 31-25 victory.
“I don’t like playing them,” said Hoke, whose relationship with Calhoun dates back to 2006 when Calhoun was the Houston Texans’ defensive coordinator and Hoke’s brother, Jon, coached defensive backs on the same staff. “Defensively, it’s a whole different deal. They’re a physical football team. I like playing those guys, but I don’t like playing the triple option.”
This was a game many circled as a potential preview of the Mountain West championship game. It hasn’t worked out that way. But these are teams headed to bowl games and playing their best football of the season, having won three games apiece.
And it’s a chance for Air Force, favored by two points, to end a streak that began more than a decade ago.
“It will be a hell of a football game,” Hoke said.