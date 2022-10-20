After struggling to maintain leads in its first few games, Air Force held on for a big win Thursday.
The Falcons beat Rochester Institute of Technology 3-2 at home in their Atlantic Hockey Association opener.
“We just needed to prove that we could play with a lead,” senior Luke Rowe said. “We can play a full 60 minutes, and we just needed to prove that going into the third.”
Air Force (2-2-1) led 3-2 heading into the third period. The Falcons needed to play keep away for 20 minutes to win.
Despite several promising opportunities for RIT throughout the period, they did that.
The Tigers drew a penalty midway through the third, but the Falcons killed it to hold their lead.
RIT then pulled its goalie with less than two minutes remaining, and that’s when things got interesting.
With an extra skater on the ice, the Tigers were able to fire several shots on goal, all of which Air Force goaltender Guy Blessing saved.
The Falcons, though, made a crucial mistake that gave the Tigers one last chance: An Air Force skater covered the puck in the crease, giving RIT forward Carter Wilkie a penalty shot with 57 seconds remaining.
But like those contested shots in the previous minute, Blessing provided for his team. The sophomore scooped up Wilkie's shot from the right side to maintain the lead.
Playing in his second game of the 2022-23 season, Blessing recorded 28 saves and was crucial to the Falcons’ winning effort.
“Blessing was really good,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “He played that penalty shot on Wilkie; he ate him up.”
Rowe added, “He erases so many mistakes, and Guy did that for us tonight. He played unbelievable.”
After the penalty shot, Air Force played strong enough defense in the ensuing 57 seconds to earn the win.
What made the Falcons’ third-period defensive performance even more impressive was the fact that they were short-staffed. Air Force didn’t have three of its starting defensemen, Mitchell Digby, Sam Brennan and Andrew Kruse, due to injuries.
The combination of Air Force’s healthy veterans and the impressive underclassmen — who usually wouldn’t have played — created a hard-to-penetrate core.
“That’s Air Force hockey,” Rowe said. “Next-man-up mentality.”
The Falcons scored three unanswered goals in the middle of the game to get their lead.
RIT scored first just five minutes into the game, but Air Force notched two goals (from Willie Reim and Mason McCormick) later in the first period to take the lead, one they never surrendered.
Will Gavin scored in the second period to expand Air Force’s cushion, but RIT scored with two minutes left in the second to make it a one-goal game.
Despite trailing early, Reim knew his team could push ahead if it neutralized RIT’s quick style of play.
“They’re a really fast team,” Reim said. “We knew that if we could weather it then we would have the conditioning on them and we could make our push. Fortunately, we were able to do that.”
Air Force lost leads of three goals or larger in previous games against Notre Dame and Lindenwood. But Thursday’s result confirmed the Falcons’ ability to hold onto leads.
“We found a way to win; we didn’t find a way to lose,” Serratore said.
The Falcons will go for the sweep Friday with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m.
Serratore noted puck management as somewhere that needs to be improved in game two of the series. If they can do that and ride their momentum from Thursday, the Falcons could be on their way to a 2-0 start in conference play.
“It’s a good swing,” Rowe said. “RIT’s going to go to bed, get a good rest and figure out how to beat us, so we’ll just have to bring the intensity.”