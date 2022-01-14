Frank Serratore had mixed feelings in the locker room following his team’s one-goal win over Niagara.
“I patted them on the back and then I kicked them in the butt,” he said.
The pat on the back was because his team managed to pull out a victory, while the figurative kick in the butt was because of a bevy of unforced errors that nearly changed the game’s outcome.
When Air Force (6-11-2, 4-7-2 AHA) and Niagara (6-13-2, 5-6-2 AHA) left the ice after one period, there had already been enough action to fill an entire game.
Five goals, three power plays and even a goalie change.
The Falcons held the advantage - a major one - heading into the break, as they led by three goals and forced Niagara to swap Jake Sibell for Michael Corson in the net.
There were a few more goals scored, but the early lead was enough - albeit barely - to guide Air Force to victory, 5-4 on Friday at Cadet Ice Arena.
“That’s how we won the game, was we got out to a great start, and we had a 4-1 lead,” Serratore said. “We ended up winning the game, but to be honest, in order to win with consistency, we have to learn not to beat ourselves.”
Mitchell Digby started the jam-packed first period with a rebound goal. Will Gavin lined up a shot that was blocked by Sibell, but the puck found its way to Digby’s stick, and the freshmen put it in the net.
Digby also netted the final goal of the first period when Air Force was on a power play. He fired a shot from the right side of the ice, nearly parallel with the net. The puck kicked off the skate of a Niagara player and across the red line, for AFA’s fourth goal.
“I got a fortunate bounce of the D’s skate, and it went in the back of the net,” Digby said. “It wasn’t the prettiest, but I thought, ‘Hey, I’ll take it.’ It counts the same.”
Sandwiched between Digby’s two goals were scores from Lucas Coon and Blake Bride. Coon has three on the season while Bride has netted two.
Drake Usher scored another goal for AFA in the second, and Niagara’s Walker Sommer - who played two seasons with the Falcons before transferring - and Brandon Stanley each scored as well. Air Force maintained a two-goal lead heading into the third.
Things could have gotten a lot more interesting midway through the final frame when Blake went to the penalty box for a five-minute major.
But the Falcons held tough in their penalty kill, and despite a flurry of shots, Niagara came up empty.
The Eagles, however, weren’t done. And things did get a lot more interesting. Niagara ended up scoring on another power play about five minutes later when Zac Herrmann found the net, cutting what was once a three-goal lead down to just one.
“With 10 minutes left, at that point in time, we aren’t establishing a physical presence anymore, we are taking a log off the fire and trying to manage the game,” Serratore said. “Our penalty kill kills that entire thing off, but then we ended up getting another penalty, and they scored on the power play to get within one goal. And then things get chaotic.”
Niagara pulled its goalie with two minutes remaining, and while Air Force failed to score on the empty net, the Falcons stopped Niagara from tying things up.
“It feels hectic on the bench sometimes, but we are so well coached, we know what to do in those situations,” Digby said of the final two minutes. “We fall back on the principles that we work on every week in practice.”
The win followed two losses on the road at American International College on Jan. 1 and 2.
This was Air Force’s second series against Niagara. The first came in early November and saw the Falcons fall 4-3, and then tie 3-3 with a shootout win.
The teams will play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Cadet Ice Arena.
“We are going to focus on better game management,” Digby said about Saturday’s contest. “That’s really it. If we manage the game better, good things will come.”
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only