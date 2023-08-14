Trey Taylor continues to pile on the preseason accolades.

Better late than never.

On Monday, the Air Force senior safety was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch list. The 29-year-old award honors the top defensive player in the nation.

Taylor is also on watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back) and Bronco Nagurski Award (top defensive player). He was also a preseason All-Mountain West selection.

This comes after Taylor and the rest of Air Force’s defense, that led the nation in total defense and was second in total yards, were shut out of postseason awards. No Falcons players made first-team All-Mountain West.

“I think people try to take away from our accolades individually and as a team because of how long our offense can hold the ball,” Taylor said in December 2022, shortly after the All-Mountain West teams were announced. “People need to start realizing that we’re producing more stats and more game film than people who are having 20, 30 more plays a game.”

His claim is easily supported by statistics. Air Force’s offense led the nation in time of possession last year, and a big part of that was the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense that kept the clock and chains moving. However, the defense complemented that unit. Air Force’s defense ranked fourth nationally in third-down defense. The final two opponents of the season – San Diego State and Baylor – were a combined 0-for-21 on third down.

It's difficult for defenders to rack up gaudy individual numbers when they’re quickly heading back to the sidelines; particularly when they are then replaced on the field by Air Force’s drive-sustaining option-based offense.

The combination resulted in Air Force’s defending an average of 50.5 plays per game in 2022. Among Mountain West teams, only Boise State (61.5) averaged fewer than 65.5 snaps per game on defense. Over the full season, the Falcons saw 120 fewer snaps than any other team in the conference – including those that played one fewer game.

Taylor led Air Force with 69 tackles (including 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack, along with two interceptions). Taylor’s 5.31 tackles per game ranked 28th in the conference. The defensive backs on the first-team all-conference squad were from Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada and San Diego State – all of whom had more tackles and interceptions, which is a natural result of more opportunities.

“I think once they take into account how many plays we actually played compared to the other defenses, our stats speak for themselves,” Taylor said during spring practice. “If we had the amount of reps that New Mexico safeties have or the San Diego State safeties have, I think maybe things would change. But there’s no complaint. We’re going to get what we’ve got to get with each other.”

Time will only tell if Air Force finds itself in the same situation, statistically speaking, this year. It’s where the team obviously wants to be. If things do play out that way, the preseason attention Taylor is grabbing indicates the individual postseason accolades might look a lot different this time around.