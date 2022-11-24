After suffering a concussion and being forced to sit out, Luke Rowe’s itch to get back on the ice never went away.
A junior defenseman, Rowe suffered his head injury in the Falcons’ 6-3 win over Colorado College on Oct. 29. He missed the following series against Alaska Anchorage, which the Falcons swept.
Sitting on the bench for two whole games in a row made Rowe realize how much he missed the game.
“It sucks, and it makes you really want to get back out there,” Rowe said.
While Rowe couldn’t go in either game against UAA, he found ways to be ready for his return.
He participated in every practice drill physically allowed while remaining in concussion protocol. Rowe also underwent conditioning drills with Air Force’s strength staff.
His dedication while sidelined paid off.
Rowe has played three games in the last two weekends and started both in Air Force’s road series against American International College. He logged a goal and an assist in the Falcons’ 3-3 tie, which opened the series on Saturday. Rowe followed that up with five shots in Air Force’s loss on Sunday.
The junior earned Atlantic Hockey Association Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.
Rowe didn’t miss a beat while returning to the ice, and he thanks those around him for that.
“We have a great training staff and a great fitness coach,” Rowe said. “We just have a lot of resources here.”
Rowe’s insertion back into the lineup gives the Falcons a major boost. He is a captain and one of the most experienced players on their roster.
Coach Frank Serratore praised Rowe’s ability to do it all — play offense, play defense and lead the team.
“He’s a multidimensional guy,” Serratore said. “He’s an old-school player with his physicality. He’s one of the best leaders we’ve had here. And he has the offensive side of his game, too.
“He brings a lot of things.”
Rowe’s injury was far from Air Force’s first in the defensive corps. Fellow defensemen Luke Robinson, Mitchell Digby and Sam Brennan have all missed extended time due to injuries.
In a season where injuries have plagued that side of the ice, Rowe hopes his strong recovery can be an example to his teammates.
But Rowe also believes his teammates are strong enough competitors that they don’t need his guidance.
“I think it helps, but at the end of the day, I’m just a guy,” Rowe said. “Every guy on our team could be a captain at any other school. It’s an example of just staying hard and playing best, but whether it's me or someone else, you want to get back and help guys out as much as you can.”