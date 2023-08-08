Air Force baseball will participate in the inaugural Battle at the Ballpark, a four-team round robin March 1-3, 2024, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.

Constellation Field is the new home of the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Falcons will join Army, Louisiana Tech and Creighton in the event that will feature two games each day, with each team playing each other.

The tournament will include a military appreciation focus, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

“This tournament will let us spotlight a fantastic group of student athletes, honor our members of the Armed Forces and provide the first taste of baseball at Constellation Field before the 2024 Space Cowboys season kicks off,” Space Cowboys general manager Tyler Stamm said.