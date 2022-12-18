Beau Becker's court time is limited, but when Air Force and its fans needed him most on Sunday, the sophomore came through.
His rare emotion hit a pinnacle in the 81-67 win over Tarleton State when he nailed down a dunk over multiple defenders. Then, twice more in the next two minutes — the Falcon faithful reaching their own unique octave each time.
Finals week sapped the Falcons of the chemistry and momentum they had built before the latest win. And early on, the impact was noticeable as they turned it over 10 times in the first half.
Once Becker began to slam down dunks in Corbin Green's foul-troubled stead, Air Force found flight en route to its seventh consecutive home win, which tied the program's longest such streak since 2010.
"It feels really good," Becker said of the stretch. "I've grown quite a bit — getting the feel of a game. It's a lot different. I just have to get going and get warm and it can all come easy after that."
Becker's overly qualified sidekick, known for providing the team as much energy as anyone, was Rytis Petraitis.
His own 20 points, just two short of his career-high set against Portland State, were impactful. He added a crucial block to go with Becker's two and the Falcons' team total of seven.
Petraitis has reached double-digit scoring in three of the team's last four games — his minutes going from 23 to a season-high 28 on Saturday in the process.
"Each game is just about getting more comfortable for all of our guys," coach Joe Scott said. "There's a chemistry developing between all of them. (Rytis) is just fun to watch."
Scott made sure to bring light to Petraitis's passing growth, too. In the last two games, he has racked up eight assists with just one turnover.
Petraitis' and Becker's growth is a microcosm of Scott's program.
In each game, he wants the jitters to fade more. Petraitis went from playing three minutes in the team's opener to being a key cog in its machine. Becker's first touches came due to injury, and he's accelerated since — an antidote to Corbin Green's recent foul trouble, above all.
The next time Clune Arena fills, it will be for the Mountain West schedule. The Falcons start with Nevada on New Year's Eve and don't stop until March.
Looking too far ahead is what Scott is trying to avoid.
"We're in such a good league — it has to be one game at a time," Scott said. "We have to have that mentality and mindset. We have to have those winning habits.
"Every game is a great opportunity for us. It'll be one at a time."