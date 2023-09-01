As Mick Erdle helped pull back a tarp lying in the infield of Air Force’s baseball field and saw the words “Erdle Field” painted next to the first-base line, all he could do was smile.

Erdle’s father, Philip Erdle, donated $2.5 million for the renovation of Falcon Field, along with Philip’s wife Carolyn. And as a result, the Falcons named their baseball field after him, officially making the moniker permanent on Friday.

Philip died in 2013, but Mick, Carolyn and other members of the Erdle family were in attendance for the renaming.

“It was the culmination of a great day,” Mick Erdle said. “It was magic.”

Philip Erdle was a general in the Air Force and also spent time as a baseball coach, mechanics instructor, NCAA representative and Vice Dean of Faculty at the academy.

Mick admitted that it’s a “shame” none of Air Force’s players ever had the chance to meet Philip. But he knows his father's name being displayed prominently on the field is still something the Falcons can look up to.

“He was just an incredible guy,” Mick Erdle said. “He loved teaching, he loved people. It’s good that dad’s name is out there.”

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Air Force coach Mike Kazlausky has known Mick for years. He knows the impact the Erdle family has had on the Academy and will continue to have as Air Force’s baseball team plays on Erdle Field.

“What a tremendous honor it is to have the Erdle family here,” Kazlausky said. “To be able to have a lasting legacy with Erdle Field out here, from my perspective, hopefully I can continue to do the right thing in raising great men that will be great fighters for our nation.”

Athletic director Nathan Pine said renderings will hopefully be unveiled by the end of the fall. Plans for the renovated ballpark include a modern concourse with permanent concession stands and bathrooms, a new press box, increased seating capacity, upgraded dugouts and more.

In addition to the upcoming stadium improvements, Air Force’s baseball team has improved in recent memory. The Falcons reached their first NCAA Tournament since 1969 in 2022 and reached the Mountain West championship game in 2023.

Erdle thinks it’s only right that Air Force gets upgraded facilities at the same time its baseball program is hitting a high point.

“I’m so happy that the baseball team’s going to have a great facility that they deserve,” Mick Erdle said.