Air Force made two key announcements in one.
The Falcons will move the 2023 game against Army to Denver, playing at the Broncos’ home at Empower Field at Mile High. This was revealed during the fourth quarter of the Broncos victory over the Texans on Sunday.
It’s a one-time move and does not include a relocation for the 2024 game at West Point. An Air Force season ticket in 2023 will include access to the game in Denver along with a parking pass (all digitally delivered).
But perhaps the bigger announcement came in the reasoning provided for moving the game.
“Construction on our east side renovation project will not allow us to showcase the service academy rivalry game in Falcon Stadium the way we want to,” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a press release. “While the end result at Falcon Stadium will be well worth it, hosting the game at Empower Field in 2023 and working closely with the Broncos staff will create a memorable experience for our players and our fans and will keep the important advantage of playing this game in Colorado.”
Air Force has long discussed renovations to the east side, which according to the latest plans will include removing the aluminum bleachers that comprise the upper bowl and replacing them with 1,500 premium seats – a 49,5000-square-feet mix of indoor club seats and loge boxes. The east side will also include a new stadium entrance, updated event space and a heritage plaza.
It is a $70 million project – part of $180 million in overall improvements – that had not previously been given a firm timeline, though previous reports had indicated the goal was to begin construction following this season and the 18-month project ready by the opener in 2024.
The academy confirmed to The Gazette on Sunday evening that construction will begin following the 2022 season.
The 2022 season featured a home-schedule bonanza. Colorado already visited for the first time since 1974 and Boise State, Colorado State and Navy are among the teams set to visit.
The 2023 home schedule is less attractive from a fan-draw perspective and will include an FCS opponent in the opener and San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming from the Mountain West. Army was the lone FBS nonconference team slated to visit.
Air Force and Army are currently awaiting the Nov. 5 meeting in Arlington, Texas, the conclusion of the two-game Commander’s Classic event at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. Each team gave up a home game for the series, which drew 32,537 fans last year as Army won 21-14 in overtime.
Air Force and Army met in New York in 1959, their first meeting (a 13-13 tie). The next two games were played in Chicago, with the teams splitting. The games from 1967 through 2000 were played at home sites.
A crowd of 41,401 turned out the last time Army visited Falcon Stadium in 2019, a game Air Force won 17-13.
Empower Field, the longtime home of the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State, has hosted 18 Division I college football games since opening in 2001.
“We would like to thank [director of athletics] Nathan Pine and the staff at the Air Force Academy for the opportunity to host the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights at Empower Field at Mile High,” sr. director of events & booking Jon Applegate said in a statement. “Our stadium, along with the Denver Sports Commission, look forward to hosting fans & service members from Colorado Springs and across the country for this celebrated matchup.”