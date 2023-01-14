FRESNO, Calif — A new coaching staff and roster has all moved in since the last time Air Force won consecutive league games.
In 2019, the Falcons topped San Diego State and UNLV in back-to-back Mountain West contests. Saturday's 51-48 win over Fresno State on the road broke the lengthy streak.
McCreary keeps starting gig, puts on encore
Air Force's coaching staff was excited about Rytis Petraitis and Marcell McCreary's possible contributions as freshmen this season.
The latter took a touch longer to get going, but in back-to-back games, he has led the Falcons. Saturday, it was 13 points and multiple, key rebounds to fuel the win.
His biggest play came in the form of a steal, and a subsequent foul drawn on Fresno State's Eduardo Andre with 5:55 left. To that point, he had put up 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
From then on, Air Force outscored the hosts, 14-6.
Offense, with another new lineup, goes ice cold
Youth has shown in the Air Force offense several times throughout the season, and on Saturday it appeared again.
It took the Falcons until the 5-minute mark in the first half to reach 10 points, thanks in large part to turnovers and a 2-for-18 start from the field. This just days after they put up a season-high 85 points in an overtime win over Colorado State.
"We were able to figure it out just enough against the zone (defense)," coach Joe Scott told Xtra Sports Radio 1300 AM. "We had only seen it for about two minutes this year, and we saw it for 40 today. Our defense kept us in the game so our offense could catch up."
Fresno State had just six scholarship players available for Saturday's bout. Even still, the Falcons were unable to take advantage in the second half, once again failing to find an offensive rhythm.
It was the defense, which held the Bulldogs to 22 points on 8-for-22 shooting in the second half, that came through.
Recap
The Falcons saved the best for last on Saturday.
In the 51-48 win, they stayed close until the final six minutes when they went on an 11-0 run to garner their biggest lead of the game, and keep it for the duration.
Ethan Taylor's 3-pointer with 2:24 left was the difference. He put up a team-high 15 points, with each coming from outside the arc. This was just a game after he was in a walking boot in the team's win over the Rams.
When the defense was needed most, the Falcons forced a backcourt violation on the final Bulldogs possession to clinch the win.