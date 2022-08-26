David Cormier could feel a lot of things as he enters his final season at Air Force.

He’s choosing gratitude.

“I’m fortunate to have this last year,” said the 6-foot-3, 225-pound wide receiver who is beginning his sixth scholastic-year on the Air Force Academy grounds and thus far has five career collegiate catches to show for it. “You have to embrace it and enjoy it. Not all games are guaranteed, so you have to enjoy being out there. Making plays is not guaranteed. You have to enjoy when you make a play. If you don’t, pick your head up, move on, make the next play.”

Cormier signed with Air Force as a three-star recruit in Feb. 2017. He had offers from UNLV, New Mexico, Army, Bowling Green and others. Northwestern coaches informed him an offer was forthcoming, but he told them not to bother as he had decided to play for the Falcons.

This was just as Jalen Robinette, Air Force’s all-time leading receiver, was finishing his career. Cormier had the size and skill set – he was a basketball and track star in Albuquerque – to be the heir apparent.

Then, the long wait began.

Cormier spent a year at the prep school. He didn’t see action as a freshman, which is standard for the program. As a sophomore he was ineligible because of a drop in cadet status. As a junior COVID-19 hit and he left for the fall semester on turnback. He returned last year as a junior and… the long-awaited explosion never really materialized.

Cormier caught five passes for 89 yards, including three for 53 against Army. He started eight games and missed four with injury.

Of course, those stats don’t capture the blocking that is asked of Air Force receivers on most plays.

“I’m a bigger body, so I think that’s an area you can try to dominate a defense,” Cormier said. “Especially when you make that good block and (quarterback Haaziq Daniels) or one of the tailbacks or one of the (slot receivers) takes it by you and takes it for a touchdown, it’s a good feeling inside.”

There’s also this to remember – Air Force has a history, recently, of receivers breaking out as seniors.

The three most prominent receivers in the program over the past four seasons – Brandon Lewis, Geraud Sanders and Ben Waters – logged 66 percent of their receptions and 77 percent of their receiving yards as seniors.

“I actually just got off the phone with (Sanders) two weeks ago,” Cormier said. “We were talking about how he went through his senior year. The only advice he gave me was just to take it day-by-day, focus on what we need to get better today. Tomorrow will take care of itself.

“So that’s kind of how I’m approaching it.”

Coach Troy Calhoun suspects Cormier will benefit from entering the season with a clearly defined spot. Last year in camp he was splitting reps with Lewis at the split receiver position. This year, particularly with Wyatt Wilson down with an injury for the first few games, there figures to be no one standing in his way.

“What’s neat is I think it’s the first time he’s kind of been in a settled role,” Calhoun said. “I think he realizes that he can be a really, really good contributor for us.”

Also, Cormier's future isn't dependent upon this season. He will graduate in December and has received a pilot training slot at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla.

Cormier didn’t mention any statistical goals when considering the possibilities of the season. That makes sense. Individual expectations have followed him for too long. He’s grateful to free himself of that and enjoy this last go-round, come what may.

“What I want out of it? I want to be healthy. I want to play every single game, and at the end of the day we want to win football games,” he said. “Whatever I can do to contribute to that, that’s the goal. Win football games, win the (Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy), the Mountain West… all that. That’s what we want.”