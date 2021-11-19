RENO, Nev. – Air Force found its way into a series of messes but found a way to win anyway.
The Falcons squandered a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, then found themselves down eight points in the second overtime but rallied for a 41-39 triple overtime victory at Nevada in a thriller Friday night that took 4 hours, 13 minutes to complete.
It was quarterback Haaziq Daniels, whose fourth-quarter fumble on Nevada’s side of the field as the Falcons tried to add to a 24-10 lead with 10 minutes left, who jogged in untouched for a 2-point try in the third overtime. Sophomore defensive back Camby Goff then deflected a pass in the back of the end zone from potential NFL first-round pick Carson Strong to seal the victory.
Air Force had largely dominated through three quarters. Tailback DeAndre Hughes ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 117 yards and a touchdown in the second overtime. The offense churned out 476 rushing yards. And the defense was relentless in its pursuit of Strong, coming up with eight sacks – two apiece from Christopher Herrera, Jordan Jackson and Vince Sanford – and an interception from sophomore linebacker Bo Richter.
But the Falcons – who lost two fumbles and a had a turnover on downs in the red zone – didn’t land the finishing blow in regulation, and Strong took advantage of his window of opportunity to lead two late scoring drives en route to 351 passing yards and four touchdowns.
This was the second overtime game played between these teams in their past five meetings. The past six games in the series have seen a final score separated by seven points or fewer.
Air Force (8-3, 5-2 Mountain West) finished the road portion of its schedule 5-0 in true road games, winning at Navy, New Mexico, Boise State, Colorado State and Nevada (7-4, 4-3). It also keeps its hopes of playing in the Mountain West title game alive, though it will need help in the form of a Utah State loss to either Wyoming or New Mexico or both.