Air Force needed extra time, but the Falcons were able to secure a 3-2 overtime victory over Army on Saturday at Cadet Ice Arena.
The win came a day after giving up a two-goal lead and falling 8-3 to the Black Knights.
Nate Horn scored the winning goal for AFA on a power play. Jacob Marti and Brandon Koch assisted on the play.
The goal was Horn’s second of the game. His first also came on a power play, at the 16-minute mark of the third frame to tie things at 2-2.
AFA’s third goal was scored by Parker Brown, and Army got goals from Eric Butte and Joey Baez.
In the net, Alex Schilling had 23 saves for the Falcons, while Army’s Gavin Abric finished with 40.
With the win, AFA pulls within one point of Army in the AHA standings. The Black Knights are in fourth place with 28 points, while Air Force has 27.