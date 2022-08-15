Air Force football is dedicating the first practices this week to exposing a large number of positions, a coordinated cross-training effort to build depth.
Zac Larrier got a jumpstart on that.
The junior quarterback and Mountain West track champion began work as a running back last week, according to coach Troy Calhoun, who intends to use Larrier’s speed in various ways.
“Clearly he has unique top-end speed,” Calhoun said. “That and he’s a heck of a competitor, too. We want him involved.”
Larrier, a former three-star recruit with offers from Oregon State and Washington State, is a two-time conference champion in the 200-meter dash. His personal records in track and field paint a picture of an elite sprinter at a variety of distances – 6.89 seconds at 60 meters, 10.67 at 100, 20.95 at 200 and 47.68 at 400.
The Elk Grove, Calif., native has shown some of that in his brief time on the football field, running for 106 yards on 12 carries with long runs of 18 and 16 yards and a touchdown.
“Zac’s a very athletic guy; talented, obviously,” quarterback Haaziq Daniels said. “Any position that Zac is on the field I think he’ll help us win and he’ll bring explosive plays to the game. We’re excited.”
It’s a unique sight at Air Force practice to see Larrier receiving kicks (though fullback Brad Roberts is back there, too, so the oddity doesn’t stop with a quarterback in that unique spot).
The Falcons feature depth at quarterback. Daniels has been the starter since the opening of the 2020 season. Juniors Ben Brittain and Jenson Jones have been in the program for several years. That Air Force still has Larrier at the position speaks volumes about their belief in his abilities as a quarterback, because otherwise, with those options available, they would have moved him.
Instead, they’re keeping him at quarterback but using practice time to find other roles he can fill at times.
And that’s an approach all over the field. Christopher Herrera will work at various spots on the defensive line. Inside linebacker Bo Richter is getting work at an outside linebacker position. Safety Camby Goff is working at spur. The cornerbacks will get looks in various roles – left and right, field vs. boundary, isolated against a particular player.
Calhoun said it is all an effort to “get our best 11 out there.”
“We have to build that flexibility in our system and with our players, too,” Calhoun said. “The only way we’re going to be able to do that in a game week if there’s some exposure that happens in August.”