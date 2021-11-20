RENO, Nev. – If anyone had cause to be overcome with elation from Air Force’s victory on Friday night, it was quarterback Haaziq Daniels.
That Daniels instead emerged from this rollercoaster with a somewhat reserved, collected demeanor goes a long way to explain how he withstood the ride and made two key plays to spring the Falcons to victory in a wild 41-39 triple-overtime victory at Nevada.
“It feels good, it feels good that we were able to rally as a team,” said Daniels, who 21-yard run in the second overtime was the key play in helping the Falcons answer a Nevada touchdown and whose 2-point conversion in the third overtime stood up as the winning play after it was followed by a deflection from Camby Goff. “I think it was a total effort. Defense came up with a big stop at the end and the offense bounced back and forgot about the mistakes that happened. It was a good feeling.”
His teammates talked of relief, and called the victory, “amazing,” “exciting,” and “awesome.” But Daniels’ demeanor was no different than it had been after any of the other eight victories or three losses. And it’s not that there wasn’t cause for relief on his part. Daniels was part of two turnovers – the first as part of a botched handoff in the first half as Air Force drove into Nevada territory and the second a critical lost fumble as the Falcons were again past midfield and looking to add to a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter – that prevented Air Force (8-3, 5-2 Mountain West) from putting this game away.
Quarterback Carson Strong, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, and Nevada (7-4, 4-3) seized the opportunity, scoring on a 61-yard pass on the first play following Daniels’ fumble to pull with a touchdown. The Wolf Pack then drew even and forced overtime.
Air Force’s running game was consistent throughout, as the team piled up 476 yards – a season-high – on 83 carries, the fourth-most in program history. Tailback DeAndre Hughes went for 221 yards (10th best in team history) and two touchdowns. Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 117 yards and a score.
But the quarterback position, while instrumental in pre-snap reads and distributing the ball within the triple option, was scarcely part of that action. Daniels had just five of the team’s 73 carries in regulation for 32 yard of the 426 yards. He was also just 1-of-5 passing.
“I’ll say this. I think, to his credit, the response and really the depth of Haaziq was impressive,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “His courage, his determination. He reached deep. And then we blocked well, too.”
Air Force faced a 2nd-and-9 from the Nevada 24 in the second overtime went Daniels went for 21 yards to the 3. And in the third overtime he clearly caught the Wolf Pack by surprise when he went to the right by himself for the 2-point conversion.
“I know that the defense had something in their mind that they thought was coming that wasn’t coming, so that was good,” Daniels said. “We set it up early in the game and offensive line, again, blocked really well. It was wide open. And (David Cormier), I want to point out, blocked really well on the outside; pushed his guy basically out of the end zone. So that was just good to basically just walk in.”
So many areas could be spotlighted from the victory. There was the relentless pursuit of Strong from the Air Force pass rush that generated eight sacks – two apiece from Christopher Herrera, Jordan Jackson and Vince Sanford – and an interception from sophomore linebacker Bo Richter, who was thrust into action after a TD Blackmon injury.
The Falcons also saw first-time starter Eian Castonguay in the lineup at cornerback after an injury to Michael Mack II. Making a debut is always difficult. Doing it against a quarterback like Strong made the task all the more daunting.
Strong completed 26-of-43 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
“Oh baby, that was a full initiation,” Calhoun said of the many sophomore seeing time on defense. “You had Alec Mock and Bo Richter in there at inside backer. You had Eian Castonguay out there are corner. So, then Camby Goff another sophomore who made a big play at the end.”
There was also a 49-yard field goal at the end of the first half from freshman Matthew Dapore, the team’s longest of the season by 10 yards.
This was also Air Force’s first look at the new college football overtime format. The first overtime remains as it has for years, the teams start at the 25 and can opt for a PAT after a touchdown. In the second overtime they must attempt a 2-point conversion. After that, the game is decided by alternating 2-point attempts.
“You probably caught me after a win, so I probably think a little more of it,” Calhoun said when asked for an opinion on the new format. “I do think in college football it makes sense. There are so many more plays in a college football game than there are at any other level of football, I mean, there are more in college even than there are in the NFL, so there’s got to be a way to bring it to a conclusion. It makes sense. Would I have said that if the outcome was different? I don’t know. But I think in practicality, just in terms of raw practicality, I think it does.”
The format magnifies the pressure, and Daniels, despite the extreme highs and lows, stayed even-keeled handled it calmly; though he admitted that wasn’t as easy at it appeared.
“It’s hard, I’m still working on it,” said the junior. “Just rallying around my teammates and my coaches and just forgetting, moving on to the next play.
“Short memory and moving on to the next play. Have to have that mentality all the time.”