Carter Murphy sprawling across the Clune Arena hardwood is the effort Air Force basketball thrives on.
Fouling three, 3-point shooters is not, and the Falcons are still looking to find the balance in using their intensity to overcome any talent gaps, but also avoiding the back-breaking fouls and miscues that doomed them in a 73-69 overtime loss to Texas A&M-Commerce at home on Monday.
The 16 turnovers for Air Force and 15-for-26 mark from the free-throw line were all part of the Falcons not finding a "calm" alongside the bursts.
"All (of the good things we do) sort of have a wear-and-tear effect on the other team if we don't stub our own toes and step on our own feet," coach Joe Scott said.
Rytis Petraitis and Jake Heidbreder each sank a 3-pointer to give the Falcons a six-point lead in overtime before their defense allowed a 12-2 run to end the stanza.
Against Bowling Green, Air Force suffered a similar fate when a 48-44 deficit midway through the fourth quarter gave way to a 62-58 loss.
The Falcons have been in each of their three games, even if two were losses. The youth has shown in the waning moments, and will only change with time.
"We've got a young team with stuff to work on," Ethan Taylor said. "We have to be solid on defense and not allow guys to get easy looks — when they're making drives, keep solid and don't foul."
Taylor finished with a career-high five steals as part of Air Force's 17 forced turnovers. Despite forcing one more turnover, the Falcons were outscored off the miscues, 23-12.
All of the positives going for the program will lead to wins, if done right.
Issues like offensive rhythm for 40 minutes, and turnovers in inopportune times are what's holding the good actions back.
Every practice, Scott writes on the whiteboard to play the entire game, and not take any possession or minute off. Because when the Falcons play their hardest, for extended stretches like they did in a five-minute span , they can hold opponents without a field goal — a 10-0 run to come back being the result.
Special touchdown for David Cormier, dominance on the ground and on defense lead Air Force past New Mexico
"We have effort, that's without question," Jeffrey Mills said. "We have to keep it for all 40 minutes. We can't have mental lapses on offense or defense.
"That's the reason we lost today. We can't let up. We have to keep our foot on the gas, we can't let up, because that's what we did. We do that and we blow overtime wide open."