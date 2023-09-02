Robert Morris very nearly took the field wearing Air Force practice jerseys on Saturday.

The Colonials mistakenly left 58 jerseys behind when they traveled to Colorado from Pennsylvania.

The missing jerseys were overnighted to Denver on Friday, but there was no guarantee they’d arrive in time for the 11 a.m. kickoff at Falcon Stadium.

The contingency plan was to wear the jerseys provided by Air Force until the uniforms were available.

That never happened, as the courier arrived (Air Force had arranged for a police escort once they reached the north gate) and the crisis was averted.

“It’s unfortunate,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “But, really, a credit to everyone involved, starting with Robert Morris to still make that happen. You know what? Candidly, we could do that. Anyone could do that. We’re all human beings. Nobody’s above anybody else. That absolutely can happen, you know what, we aren’t almighty here and we realize that.”

Air Force won the game 42-7 as both teams played in their own uniforms.