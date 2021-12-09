Air Force’s offensive line is one of four nationally named as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, and the only one outside of a Power Five conference.
The finalists for the award, which honors the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football, were announced Thursday morning with lines from No. 2 Michigan, No. 22 Kentucky and Oregon State joining the Falcons.
Air Force (9-2) leads the nation in rushing (340.8 yards per game — its best average since 1989. It ranks second in time of possession. And the team ran for 511 yards in the regular-season finale against UNLV without attempting a pass and with starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels unavailable because of an illness. All this has come despite using eight starting combinations on the offensive line in 12 games.
“These dudes are so dang good at coming off the football,” the Joe Moore committee said in a press release. “And this is despite the revolving door at multiple positions that saw ten different players play significant snaps. Their offense is so diverse, and I’m not sure people understand how well versed they are at blocking the wide variety of traditional run schemes they utilize. A true unit that plays together, and with an edge and physicality despite circumstance or situation. The effort and production versus UNLV with their backup QB and new faces along the line was ridiculous. They execute what they are asked to do as well as anybody in college football.”
Left guard Hawk Wimmer was selected to the All-Mountain West first team last week. The senior was the only player on the line to start each game at the same position this season as the line replaced all five starters this year, including two currently on the NFL practice squads — Parker Ferguson (New York Jets) and Nolan Laufenberg (Washington Football Team).
“It just shows the grit and ability we have together and the trust we have in each other,” Wimmer said prior to the victory over UNLV that helped the Falcons finish in a tie for the Mountain Division title in the Mountain West. “It doesn’t really matter who we put out on the field because we all trust in each other and we bonded together this year.”
The Falcons have outrushed each of their opponents this year and went for 400 or more yards on the ground five times.
“Specifically, we noted how efficient Air Force was at coming off the ball and accelerating through defenders after contact," said Aaron Taylor, a CBS college football analyst and former Notre Dame lineman who co-founded the Joe Moore Award and named it for the former Fighting Irish assistant.
The finalists were determined by a 13-person voting committee composed of former linemen, coaches, talent evaluators and media analysists. The final vote will now go to a voting body of 200-plus members. The award will be announced with an on-campus visit at some point in December.
The award was created in 2015 and has been awarded to Alabama (2015 and 2020), Iowa (2016), Notre Dame (2017), Oklahoma (2018) and LSU (2019).
Air Force has not won a major position award since Chad Hennings took the Outland Trophy in 1987 as the outstanding interior lineman in the nation.
The Falcons’ line is coached by Steed Lobotzke, who was an All-WAC lineman for the Falcons in 1991. Lobotzke has coached the line for the past five seasons.