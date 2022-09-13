Only once has Thor Paglialong dressed up like the famed character of mythology with the same name.
On superhero day during homecoming week in high school the costume choice was a no-brainer for the 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman.
“With a hammer,” noted the Woodstock, Ill., native whose given name is Thorson, as his parents wanted to blend his Italian surname with a traditional Norwegian first name. And with his size, the shortened version always worked.
Now, Paglialong is utilizing that size in the center of an Air Force offensive line that has again led the nation in rushing.
The Falcons ran for 582 yards in the opener against Northern Iowa, which posted the No. 6 rushing defense at the FCS level in 2021. The Panthers gave up just 134 rushing yards in their Week 2 game vs. North Dakota.
Air Force then piled up 443 rushing yards against Colorado’s Pac-12 defense last week.
In two games the Falcons have rushed for 10 touchdowns, including four from 45 or more yards.
“I really like playing with the guys, it’s fun,” Paglialong said. “It’s a great group of guys and everyone is super talented. I’m really lucky to be a part of it.”
This week brings a stiffer challenge. The Falcons have averaged 188.5 rushing yards in their past two meetings with Wyoming, and that was in seasons in which the team averaged 298.5 and 328.2 yards on the ground.
Air Force hasn’t won in Laramie since 2012. Breaking that streak on Friday night will likely come down to the Falcons’ ability to run the ball.
“You love having it come down to the offensive line as a whole, our unit being able to do what we do,” Paglialong said. “Having a game come down to that just puts a little bit on your shoulders and makes it a little more special when you play.”
Yep, Thor plans to bring the hammer.