The play that clinched Air Force’s victory was a redemptive one for Haaziq Daniels.
The Air Force quarterback ran for 18 yards on a third and 6 with 2 minutes remaining before sliding down just before going out of bounds, keeping the clock rolling.
The game had earlier seen two Daniels fumbles prove costly. The first occurred at the Navy 14-yard line, thwarting a scoring opportunity for Air Force. The second, when he was stripped from behind while looking to pass, set up Navy’s field goal that closed out the first half.
“I think it’s a lot different if those two fumbles don’t happen,” Daniels said.
Not only did Daniels make up for it late, but he added that slide that ensured Navy wouldn’t see the ball again.
“You’re talking about a guy who wasn’t just a football player in high school,” coach Troy Calhoun said, referring to Daniels’ time as a basketball player. “And it’s okay if you only played football. But you’ve been in so many situations. Okay, score’s tied, there’s 8 seconds left in a basketball game, do we want to rush a shot or do we want to launch with 2 or 3 seconds left so there’s only one team that gets an opportunity.”
Added Daniels, “It’s just trying to have that IQ, just know about the game and be smart.”
Roberts moves up lists
By running for 108 yards, senior fullback Brad Roberts moved up some of Air Force’s all-time lists.
It was his 13th 100-yard rushing game, tying him with Dee Dowis (1986-88) for second most in team history. Beau Morgan (1994-96) holds the record with 14.
Roberts became the No. 2 all-time leading rusher among Falcons fullbacks with 2,286 yards. He passed Pat Evans (1984-86) and now trails only John Kershner (1980-83), who had 2,726.
Roberts also moved to No. 8 on the all-time rushing list. He passed Chance Harridge (2001-03), who had 2,324 yards.
Dapore’s run continues
Sophomore placekicker Matthew Dapore made two field goals, making him 16-of-19 in his career and 12 of his last 13.
“Obviously we want to score on drives,” Daniels said, “but just knowing that we have a lot of range that we can kick from with Dapore and just having trust in him is a good feeling. “
Coach Troy Calhoun pointed to the difference he sees in Dapore this year versus last season when he was thrust into action as a freshman.
“His leg is clearly stronger this year,” Calhoun said. “It’s not really a surprise. You think last year when you come right out of basic training compared to this year, and the work he has put in.”