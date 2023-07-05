The Falcons are altering their coaching staff, if only a little.

Air Force men's basketball announced Wednesday that David Metzendorf was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach on Joe Scott's staff.

As part of last year's coaching group, Metzendorf oversaw an Air Force team that continued to increase its win total, this time to 14-18. Two years ago, the Falcons went 5-20.

He has been with the program for three seasons after spending time on staff at Michigan, Holy Cross and Cornell. At Michigan, he was a video analyst on Juwan Howard's staff before making the leap to join the Falcons. He served as an assistant coach and director of basketball operations at Holy Cross.

The Falcons are a team in flux this season after leading scorer Jake Heidbreder transferred to Clemson. Lewis-Palmer standout Cam Lowe switched his commitment to Colorado State after a year at Air Force's prep school and fellow local Falcon Lucas Moerman will be making a return from shoulder surgery that limited him to four games last season.

Continuity and rewarding hard work took precedence in the promotion.

“We are excited to announce Dave’s promotion to Associate Head Coach,” Scott said in a statement from Air Force. “He has demonstrated the ability to recruit to our needs, enhance our player development and have our athletes prepared to compete to the best of their abilities come gameday. He has been an integral part in helping Air Force Basketball grow and improve the last three years.”