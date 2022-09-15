Air Force men's basketball added Jon Jordan to its coaching staff, it announced on Thursday.
In adding Jordan to Joe Scott's staff, the Falcons are again reaching back to the program's glory days as they try to recreate that success. Scott led the Falcons to their lone Mountain West title in 2004 with Jordan as an assistant and Matt McCraw at point guard. Scott was re-hired by the program in March 2000 and has now added Jordan and McCraw to his roster of coaches.
Jordan was part of Scott's staff from 2000-2004 and remained with the Falcons under Chris Mooney in 2005. Scott and Jordan later spent time together at the University of Denver, where the latter was an assistant program director from 2007-2016.
The Pioneers reached the 2013 NIT Tournament with Jordan on staff. It was the school's first postseason victory over Ohio, 61-57.
Jordan will now join the academy's program for the fourth time in his playing and coaching career. He graduated a Falcon in 1985 and was a three-year letter winner on the basketball team.
He also led the prep school basketball team from 1994-1998 and served as the athletic director there from 1995-1998.
Before coming to the Air Force Academy originally, Jordan graduated from Highlands High School in North Highlands, Calif. in 1981.
He'll fill the newly vacant position left on the staff by Cam Griffin who left for the Denver Nuggets.