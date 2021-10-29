With runners finishing second and third and amassing eight of the top 13 spots, the Air Force men’s cross country team captured a second consecutive Mountain West team title on Friday.
The Falcons became the first men’s team to successfully defend a title in the conference since 2013-14.
“I’m proud of the poise and purpose our guys showed today,” said coach Ryan Cole, who was named Mountain West Men’s Coach of the Year. “When you’re the favorite – or defending champ, people may start to think being successful is easy. Including our team. In general, being successful is not easy. It’s always a challenge. Our group has handled that challenge really well. Not just the race today, but seeing how well they can perform collectively on any given day and staying relentless in their pursuit of being an elite team.”
Junior Sam Gilman led the Falcons with a second-place finish, running the UNM North Golf Course in Albuquerque, N.M., in 23 minutes, 31.1 seconds. It was the second consecutive second-place finish for Gilman at the conference meet. Gilman finished less than five seconds behind champion Dario De Caro of Boise State, who was the first Broncos runner to win an individual title since 2016 with a 23:26.8.
Air Force senior Ryan Ioanidis ran 23:35.1, finishing third.
The Falcons scored 27 points, giving them the a 37-point margin of victory and mark the best winning total since 2014.
Air Force also won Mountain West titles in 2003, ’15 and ’20.
Colorado State’s Tanner Norman, a Colorado Springs native and graduate of The Classical Academy, was fourth with a 23:36.
The Air Force women placed fourth in the 11-team conference with a total of 114. Freshman Halle Hamilton was the top-finishing Falcon with a 15th-place 20:20 in the 97-runner field. Her finish was best among conference freshmen.
New Mexico posted a perfect score of 15 to win the women’s title, with Lobos junior Amelia Mazza-Downie (19:37.3) taking top individual honors.