Eian Castonguay, a fixture as an Air Force starting cornerback since late in the 2021 season, tore his ACL during Saturday morning’s practice.

Castonguay limped off the Holaday Athletic Center field early in practice, and a source confirmed the nature of the injury later in the day to The Gazette.

Heading into his senior season, Castonguay started the final three games of his sophomore season and made 11 more starts as a junior. He missed the Wyoming game with an injury.

The Falcons are 13-2 with Castonguay as a starter.

The length of recovery times for torn ACL’s vary, but this could jeopardize his availability for the 2023 season.

The Falcons have had other significant players suffer injuries recently as well.

Outside linebacker Bo Richter attended Saturday’s practice in a walking boot after an ankle injury suffered Thursday. And quarterback Jensen Jones, the frontrunner to take over as the starter, was held out of the contact portion of the scrimmage with what coach Troy Calhoun termed a “little meniscus” situation that is awaiting MRI results.

“Bumps and bruises are part of it,” said Calhoun, whose team is nearing the end of spring practice. “We have to practice physically, we just have to. And we have to have guys that come out every day and just give all in the tank. That’s part of it, it’s part of football and the way we practice and the way we have to play.”

The Falcons have the luxury of depth at cornerback. Michael Mack II is also a returning two-year starter, while Jemari Bellamy and Trey Williams started games in 2022. Corey Collins is also a returning veteran at the position.