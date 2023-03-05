Air Force was forced to play without its steadying hand because of a knee injury.

Jo Huntimer grimaced in pain and grasped at her right knee after a drive in the first quarter. She returned a few minutes later and went down again.

The seventh-seeded Falcons’ season ended soon after in a 62-51 upset loss to No. 10 San Jose State, the defeat marred by 18 turnovers.

Huntimer hadn’t committed more than two turnovers in a game since mid-January, and without her, the Spartans knew they could look to trap Air Force with their press.

“If you noticed, we picked up our trapping in the full court a little bit just because at that point you have guards that aren't typically in that position, right, trying to handle traps and bring the ball up the court,” said Spartans coach April Phillips. “So we did kind of try to take advantage of it a little bit and turn up our defensive pressure.”

Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht didn’t know the extent of Huntimer’s injury, noting an MRI will be performed to determine if there was any structural damage.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The damage to the team was exacerbated by foul trouble for backup point guard Taylor Britt, which forced Kamri Heath and Madison Smith to play out of position.

“Yeah, I mean, they lost a big piece,” San Jose State’s Jada Holland said. “The point guard is, like, the heart of the team. It's the quarterback. It's their motor. So I think in that moment we just wanted to stay on top of them.

“You lose a big piece of your team and that kind of sucks, and I hope she's OK. We had to use that to our advantage today.”

Huntimer, a sophomore, led the Falcons in minutes played this season.

“I’ve felt all year,” Gobrecht said, “that Jo was the player we could least afford to lose.”