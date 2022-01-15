Air Force is losing another assistant coach, but one from past may be on the verge of returning.
Curome Cox announced Saturday that he’s leaving for Virginia, where he’ll join former defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. Rudzinski took the defensive coordinator position with the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Cox coached defensive backs with Air Force for the past two seasons. At Virginia he’ll coach defensive backs and serve as passing game coordinator, according to his Twitter bio.
“The BOLT family is nothing short of amazing!” Cox tweeted on Saturday. “I will miss the players and relationships most! I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to come back home to Virginia! Ready to get to work, impacting the lives of young men! Look forward to meeting Wahoo Nation!”
Cox played at Maryland and later in the NFL for three seasons, including a stint with the Denver Broncos.
And it’s from the NFL that Air Force may look for its new defensive coordinator. A source told The Gazette that former Falcons defensive backs coach Chip Vaughn will interview for the open position. Cox has spent the past two years with the New York Jets. Vaughn was with Air Force from 2018-19.
