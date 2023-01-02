Air Force started the conference season with consecutive losses to San Diego State and Nevada, but the program's white flags are in storage.

Joe Scott saw the evolution of a young roster into a contender in his first stint leading the Falcons, and the optimism hasn't waned for this crop.

The program hosted a press conference for updates on Monday, and here are takeaways from the back-and-forth.

Lineup changes could be on the horizon

Injuries shook up the opening-day lineup, but Scott has stuck with the same starting five of Ethan Taylor, Jake Heidbreder, Jeffrey Mills, Camden Vander Zwaag and Corbin Green ever since.

That looks to be in flux.

Rytis Petraitis, a freshman standout for the Falcons, has seen his minutes rise throughout the year. Now, he may be part of the starting lineup, as soon as Tuesday's hosting of Utah State.

After the team's loss to Nevada, Scott had strong words about his group's focus and effort during the winter break period — voicing displeasure for how seriously some on the team took the opportunity to grow.

"You have to be prepared every day," Scott said after Utah State. "Since we've come back from Christmas, I haven't been happy with what I've seen certain times."

Petraitis would likely slot in for Vander Zwaag, especially as the season goes on and the focus shifts even more to building for the future. Mills would be the other option for Scott's switch, though as just a sophomore, it wouldn't benefit future teams to take away his playing time.

Heidbreder and Taylor figure to be the only locked-in members of the starting lineup with Green's minutes dropping to half of Beau Becker's against Nevada, despite the former starting the game.

Growth happening across the roster

Alongside the starting lineup promotion, the roster could also undergo a changeup of who is getting minutes, at all.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Jake Murphy, younger brother of senior Carter Murphy, is on the verge of cracking the rotation after an early injury and first-game struggles forced him out.

In his first scrimmage on campus, Jake went 6-for-6 on outside shots. When he got his first chance in a real game — the team's opener against Bowling Green — he went 0-for-5 from the field.

Now, with a lower leg injury finally in the rearview mirror, Jake has been turning heads again. He may even be the next Falcon to go from reserve to rotation after Green, Beau Becker and others did so earlier in the year.

"All I do is watch practice every day and react to what I see," Scott said. "Jake Murphy, over the last few weeks, I've been watching him. The way he carries himself, the way he does everything we do — it's even as simple as how he dribbles the ball.

"He's doing what's required for the coach to notice. Then the coach has to figure out how to get him in a game."

Jake's minutes may rise at the same time Marcell McCreary's are ticking up again. After sitting in a win over Tarleton State, his minutes have progressed from nine against Northern Colorado to 21 in the team's latest loss to the Wolf Pack.

"We didn't play him against Tarleton State for a reason," Scott said. "But that didn't stop us from playing him against Northern Colorado and both league games. I'm playing him more minutes because of how he's been playing and how he's been moving. What I'm looking for is guys who understand what the challenge is now for the program, and it's called the Mountain West."

Rytis captures another first-year accolade

Rytis Petraitis was a name thrown around by Joe Scott before the year. He knew the freshman would contribute, but even he's surprised how quickly it has come together.

The freshman was named the Mountain West's freshman of the week for the fourth consecutive week on Monday, breaking Ethan Taylor's mark of three nods last season.

Corbin Green's nomination to end November makes it five total for the Falcons this year.

"Rytis has just been himself," Scott said. "When you're put in a situation where you're able to be yourself, he's played with confidence and taken the thinking part out of it.

"For freshmen, it's when they go to that point where they're no longer thinking anymore, and that's a process for every guy."