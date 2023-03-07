LAS VEGAS • Air Force has entered the Thomas and Mack Arena on several occasions and rarely walked out of it with a smile.

Just two weeks ago, the Falcons visited the arena for a regular-season matchup with UNLV and slugged right back out of it with a loss and a 1-point lead blown in the final eight seconds thanks to a wayward pass. No timeout being used on the play, despite the team having a pair, only adds salt to the wound.

Add on the fact that Air Force hasn’t beaten the Rebels on the road since 2014, and have won a first-round matchup at the Mountain West Championships only six times in 23 tries. For Rytis Petraitis, Marcell McCreary, Corbin Green and others, it will also be their first time playing in the conference tournament.

The focus defensively for the Falcons will be All-Mountain West second-teamer, EJ Harkless. In the two teams' last matchup, the guard scored a game-high 23 points, including the final layup to clinch the win for the Rebels.

Against Harkless, a plan is already in place, though. Alongside the scoring, the Falcons forced seven turnovers and four fouls to nearly eliminate his late-game contribution altogether.

The biggest key will be keeping the game out of close range.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Air Force has made a point to have Jake Heidbreder and Carter Murphy rushing the lane to open up shooting for both themselves and their teammates around them. In turn, the offense has found plenty of success, including outputs of 60-or-more points in five of the past six games — the lone blemish coming in the Falcons’ previous, 54-53 loss to UNLV.

Putting together an offensive rhythm has been key to upsets of New Mexico, Colorado State and Wyoming, and it will once again be vital to the visitors escaping round one.

When games have gotten close for the Falcons, they've had trouble coming through.

Each of Air Force's three losses to end the season was by single digits, and in each, the Falcons had a lead in the second half. Their youth has found room for growth, but still lacks the big-game experience of other teams in the conference.

The game is set to tip off around 2:30 p.m. MT after Colorado State and Fresno State start the day's action off at noon MT.