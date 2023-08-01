Air Force’s Thor Paglialong and Trey Taylor landed on a pair of prestigious preseason watch lists Tuesday.

Paglialong, a senior center, was one of 91 players on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy.

Paglialong returns for a line that helped the Falcons lead the nation in rushing for a third consecutive season in 2022.

Army guard Connor Finucane and four others from the Mountain West joined Paglialong on the list of 91 players considered the top interior linemen in the nation — offense and defense.

Taylor, a senior safety, was among 94 to make the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List. The trophy goes to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Taylor led Air Force with 69 tackles in 2022, helping the unit lead the nation in total defense. He has 24 career starts.

No other service academies were represented on the Nagurski list, and Taylor was one of six from the Mountain West.

Paglialong and Taylor were All-Mountain West preseason selections.